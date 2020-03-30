National Doctor’s Day 2020: Theme, History, Significance and Other Details

National Doctor's Day 2020 will be celebrated on July 1st to thank physicians and doctors for their dedicated services to patients. After all, they have looked after us in our worst times. In the US, this day is celebrated on 30th March. National Doctor’s Day is an opportunity for the people to express their gratitude towards Doctors. This day is dedicated to all medical professionals who work and serve patients round the clock to save lives. Doctor’s Day 2020 is being celebrated for acknowledging the services of doctors and their huge contribution to the medical advancement in India.

National Doctor's Day Theme 2020

Every year, the theme for Doctor's day is announced by Indian Medical Association. Last year it was 'Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishments.' The theme of National Doctor's Day 2020 is not announced yet. The theme is decided keeping in mind the larger scale issue related to the medical field and the professionals and doctors.

History of Doctor’s Day

National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 all across India to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. Dr Roy was honoured with the country's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna on February 4, 1961. The celebration of the Doctors' Day is an attempt to emphasise on the value of doctors in our lives and to offer them our respects by commemorating one of their greatest representatives. India has shown remarkable improvements in the medical field and July 1 pays a tribute to all the doctors who have made relentless efforts towards achieving this goal irrespective of the odds.

Significance of Doctor’s Day in India

Doctor's Day in India was established by the Government of India in 1991 to be recognized and celebrated every year on 1st of July as National Doctors day. It is celebrated to value doctors and their role in country’s development. National Doctors day in India is a big awareness campaign offering great opportunities to all to get aware about the roles, importance and responsibilities of the doctors as well as promote medical professionals to come closer and follow the responsibilities of their profession very dedicatedly.

