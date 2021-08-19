DRDO develops advanced chaff technology to safeguard IAF fighter aircrafts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed on August 19, 2021, that it has developed an advanced Chaff Technology that to safeguard the fighter jets of the Indian Air Force against hostile radar targets.

Chaff technology has been given to the industry for production in large quantities in order to meet the annual rolling requirement of the Indian Air Force. Chaff is a critical defence technology that is used to protect fighter aircraft from hostile radar targets.

The Indian Air Force has already started the process of induction of the technology after the completion of successful user trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh IAF, DRDO and the industry for the successful indigenous development of this critical defence technology. He termed it as one more step of DRDO towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in strategic defence technologies.

Advanced Chaff technology for fighter jets:

The advanced Chaff material and chaff cartridge-118/I has been developed by the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, in collaboration with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, meeting the qualitative requirements of the Indian Air Force.

The Advanced Chaff Technology is an electronic countermeasure technology that the militaries globally use to safeguard their assets, such as aircraft, naval vessels. The technology protects the assets from the radio and radar frequency.

As per DRDO, in today’s electronic warfare, the survivability of the fighter aircraft was of prime concern as there is an advancement in modern radar threats.

DRDO further explained that their survivability, Counter Measure Dispensing System was used that provides the passive jamming against the infrared and radar threats.

Chaff Technology for IAF jets: Significance The significance of Chaff Technology lay in the fact that a very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoys to deflect the enemy missiles for ensuring the safety of the aircraft.

Similar technology by DRDO for Navy ships:

The Advanced Chaff technology has been developed months after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed a similar technology in three variants for Navy Ships in order to protect them from missile attacks.

The trials of all three variants have been conducted by the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship. The performance was successful.

The Navy vessels had used Chaff rockets that are deployed in the air. These acted as multiple targets for missile guided systems.