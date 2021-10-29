DRDO, IAF jointly flight test indigenous Long-range Bomb successfully

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 29, 2021, jointly flight tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) successfully from an aerial platform. The LRB right after its launch guided to a land-based target at a long-range with accuracy within specified limits. The launch of LRB met all its mission objectives successfully.

The development came just a few days after the successful launch of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that was in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’.

The flight test of the Long-Range Bomb (LRB) and its performance was monitored by a number of range sensors including Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), Telemetry, and radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha.

The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a DRDO laboratory located at Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories has designed and developed the Long-Range Bomb (LRB).

Significance

Dr Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO said that the successful flight test of the Long-Range Bomb is a significant milestone in the indigenous development of the class of systems.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while congratulating DRDO and IAF and other teams said that the LRB will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces.

DRDO developing defence equipment to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The DRDO has been developing defence equipment, missiles, radars in a bid to boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in India. A few of the many developments by DRDO are as follows:

In August 2021, DRDO successfully developed Advanced Chaff Technology to offer protection to fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force against hostile radar threats. After the completion of successful user trials, the India Air Force inducted the technology.

In July 2021, DRDO successfully developed an anti-drone system to neutralize drone attacks from an enemy. The Indigenous Drone Technology is built to counter attacks including jamming the communication links of drones, detection, laser-based hard kill to destroy the drone, the Defence Ministry stated.

In August 2021, the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Air Force signed contracts to acquire DRDO-developed anti-drone systems.

In October 2021, DRDO successfully developed and test-fired the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 on October 27, 2021. The missile is capable of neutralizing a target at a range upto 5,000 km with a high level of accuracy.

