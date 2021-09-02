Indian Navy signs contract with BEL to procure naval anti-drone system

The Ministry of Defence announced that the Indian Navy on August 31, 2021, sealed a contract with defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited for the supply of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti Drone System (NADS).

The Naval Anti-Drone system has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by BEL. It will be the first indigenously developed anti-drone system to be inducted into the Indian armed forces.

The Defence Ministry in an official statement said that the Indian Navy has signed a contract with Navratna Defence Public Sector undertaking (PSU) BEL for the supply of the first indigenous comprehensive NADS with both hard-kill and soft-kill capabilities.

Naval Anti-Drone System (NADS): What do we know?

• The Naval Anti-Drome System was first deployed to provide the security cover for the Republic Day parade in 2021 and later during PM Modi’s address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

• As per the Ministry, the system, which offers 36-degree coverage, was also deployed in Ahmedabad for PM Modi and former US President Donald Trump roadshow.

• The NADS are capable of instantly detecting the micro-drones and uses a laser-based kill mechanism to terminate the targets.

Working of Naval Anti-Drone System

NADS which can detect micro-drones uses the help of radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and radio frequency (RF) detectors to detect and jam the micro drones.

As per the Defence Ministry, the RF/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) of DRDO detects the frequency which is being used by the controller and the signals are then jammed.

DRDO’s anti-drone technology system will provide both ‘soft kill’ and ‘hard kill’ options to the Indian Armed Forces in order to tackle the fast-emerging aerial threats.

Both the mobile and static versions of NADS will be supplied to the Indian Navy within a short time from the signing of the contract with BEL.

Rising aerial threats in India:

Serious concerns over the aerial threats from enemy drones had first emerged in June 2021 when two drones were used by the suspected Pakistan-based terrorists to attack the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu.

At the time, some explosives were dropped at the airbase with the use of an unmanned air vehicle that triggered an alarm among the national security planners.