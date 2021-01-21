DRDO signs MoU with MoRTH for geo-hazard management

The Defence Research and Development Organization on January 20, 2021, signed an MoU with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The agreement is for promoting and strengthening the collaboration in the area of cooperation and technical exchange on sustainable geohazard management.

The MoU was signed between Giridhar Aramane, Secretary MoRTH, and Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO and Secretary DDR&D.

Some of the areas that have been identified for the collaboration also include the monitoring and supervision of mitigation measures, investigations of geo hazards/avalanches, designing, planning, and the formulation of sustainable mitigation measures for geo-hazards on national highways.

Framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DRDO and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) to strengthen collaboration in the field of sustainable geohazard management.https://t.co/Nk9xdXykdD — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 20, 2021

Objective:

According to the signed agreement, the MoRTH and DRDO will be cooperating in different mutually beneficial areas that are related to geohazard management. This initiative aims at ensuring safety against the adverse effects of landslides as well as other natural calamities on the national highways of India.

Contribution by DRDO and MoRTH:

The Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment-DGRE of DRDO has been working for the development of critical technologies in order to enhance effectiveness in different terrains.

The DGRE’s expertise in forecasting, mapping, mitigation, and control of avalanches and landslides in the Himalayan Terrain will also be used for designing national highways including tunnels.

Under the agreement, it has also been agreed that the expertise of DRDO will be used to provide sustainable mitigation measures to the destruction that are caused by landslides and several other natural factors on National Highways.

While, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways- MoRTH has been responsible for the maintenance and the development of National Highways across the country.