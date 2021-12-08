DRDO successfully test fires short range surface to air missile for Indian Navy- Check details

DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) successfully test-fired a short-range surface-to-air missile off the coast of Odisha on December 6, 2021. A vertical-launched short-range missile will be deployed onboard various frontline ships of the Indian Navy. As per the Defence Ministry, the flight testing of the surface-to-air-missile system was conducted to validate the integrated operation of all its weapon system components.

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Navy on the successful testing of surface-to-air missile. He also said that the latest missile system will further enhance the defence capability of the Indian Naval Ships against aerial threats. Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also tweeted about the successful test-firing of the missile system for the Indian Navy.

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile for @IndianNavy was flight tested from ITR Chandipur. The missile was tested against an electronic target at a low altitude. The weapon is planned for integration onboard naval ships. pic.twitter.com/vYGTMjXQNw — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 7, 2021

Launch of surface to air missile system

The launch of the short-range surface-to-air-missile system was conducted from a vertical launcher against an electronic target at a very low altitude in Odisha. The flight part of the missile along with health parameters was also monitored during the launch with the use of tracking instruments.

Details of short range surface-to-air-missile system

The newly launched missile for the Indian Navy has an operational range of 50 to 60 km. It features the mid-course inertial guidance through the fibre optic gyroscope as well as the optic radar homing in the terminal phase.

According to the Defence Ministry, all the sub-systems of the surface to air missile performed as per the expectation during the launch.

Why test firing of surface to air missile system was significant?

The launch of a short-range surface-to-air missile system for the Indian Navy was held to validate the integrated operation of all the weapon system components. It includes the canisterised flight vehicle, vertical launcher unit with controller and weapon control systems among others.

The first trial of the missile system was held on February 22, 2021, but this was a confirmatory trial to prove the consistent performance of the configuration and integrated operation.

India’s successful tests of powerful missiles

To give a boost to the armed forces, India has successfully conducted tests of various powerful missiles. Some of them are:

1. India successfully launched Agni-5 in October 2021. It is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

2. In August 2021, India tested DRDO’s Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile.

3. In July 2021, an indigenously developed New Generation AKASH missile (Akash-NG) was test-fired. It is a Surface to Air missile defence system.

4. Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile was also flight tested by DRDO.

5. In June 2021, Agni-Prime- a new missile of the Agni series- was test-fired by DRDO.