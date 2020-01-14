Drone registration compulsory by January 31 to avoid legal action: DGCA

Drone Registration in News: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked all the people possessing and flying drones to register their gadgets by January 31, 2020. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said in a public notice that if they violate the rules then appropriate action will be taken against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Aircraft Act.

The ministry said in a notice that it has come to the notice of the government that there are some drones and drone operators who do not comply with the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) standards. Drone registration started on January 14, 2020.

Drone Registration in India

Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued this notice soon after a missile attack place through a drone on Iran. DGCA has said that a one-time drone registration opportunity is being given to the drone owners and operators. DGCA has said that all persons in possession of drones have to complete the online registration process by January 31, 2020.

DGCA has informed that a Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN) will be issued when registration will be completed. DCA clarified that DAN doesn’t confer any right to fly drones in India if provisions are given in Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) does not fulfill.

What is CAR?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) implemented the CAR in August 2018 for drones. Drone owners have to get a unique identification number (UIN) for the drone under this rule. As per these rules, it is illegal to fly a drone without its registration.

All those drone owners who make voluntary announcement will get two unique numbers. These numbers will give the right to own a drone. One has to login at https://digitalsky.dgca.gov.in/ to register a drone.

Risk of Drone Attack

According to the FICCI committee, there are about 50 to 60 thousand illegal drones in the country. The government has issued an alert about illegal drones in the country after Iran's top Commander Qasem Soleimani's death in the US drone attack.

Also Read | ISRO’s astronaut training hub to be established in Challakere, Karnataka

Also Read | 107th Indian Science Congress: Theme, Significance and Objective