Droupadi Murmu- India’s 1st Tribal President Sworn In, PM Modi Terms it as ‘Watershed  Movement’ for India

Droupadi Murmu has become the second woman President of India and the first Indian President to be born in independent India.

Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. The Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana administered the oath of office of President in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it as a watershed movement saying, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure."

He added saying, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. Droupadi Murmu won 2,824 votes whose electoral value is 6,76,803, while Yashwant Sinha got 1,877 votes of electoral value of 3,80,177. 

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India: 7 Important Things

1. Droupadi Murmu has become the second woman President of India and first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post.

2. Droupadi Murmu is the first Indian President to be born in independent India.

3. Droupadi Murmu was escorted to the central hall ahead of the oath ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

4. The member of the Council of Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, Members of Parliament, heads of diplomatic missions and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present during the swearing in ceremony. 

5. Droupadi Murmu visited Rajghat and paid respects to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi before the ceremony.

6. She also met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

7. She also received an inter-services guard of honour after the swearing-in ceremony. 

Know 5 Things About Droupadi Murmu's first address to the nation

    • President Droupadi Murmu stated during her first-ever address to the nation that she is first President of the country who was born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.
    • She stated that reaching the Presidential post is not her personal achievement but the achievement of every poor in India. 
    • She highlighted that her nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams.
    • She expressed her satisfaction that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see her as their reflection. 
  • She stated that her nomination has blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams &capabilities of crores of women.

The oath-taking ceremony was followed by a ceremonial 21-gun salute at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Ram Nath Kovind was also present at the occasion. 

Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
