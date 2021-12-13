Dubai becomes first in the world to go 100% paperless; What is Dubai paperless strategy?

Paperless Dubai: In the first, Dubai has become the very first government in the world to turn 100% paperless. The Crown Prince of Emirates, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared the news while also pointing at the savings of 1.3 million Dirham (USD 350 Million) and 14-million-man-hours. All the external and internal transactions and the procedures in Dubai Government are now 100% digital. They are now managed from a comprehensive digital government service platform.

The Crown Prince in a statement said that achievement of going paperless marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai’s journey to digitize life in all its aspects- a journey that is rooted in innovation with a focus on creativity. Dubai’s Crown Prince also said that the government plans on implementing advanced strategies to create as well as enhance digital life in Dubai in the next 5 decades.

What is Dubai Paperless Strategy?

Dubai Paperless Strategy comprises of being a fully paperless government, meaning that 100% of the internal processes and customer-facing services were to be digitized from 2021. Dubai Paperless Strategy means that the Government will no longer be issuing or asking for paper documents across all of its operations.

As part of the transition process, the focus of the Dubai Paperless Strategy was on implementing the necessary technology for enabling paper-free transactions.

Five phases of Dubai Paperless Strategy

The ambitious Dubai paperless strategy was implemented in 5 consecutive phases. Each of them enlisted a different group of the Dubai Government’s entities.

By the end of the 5th phase under the Dubai Paperless strategy, it was fully implemented across all the 45 government entities in emirates. The government entities provided more than 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 key transactions.

Dubai first in the world to go paperless: How is it significant?

Dubai Paperless Strategy helped in saving more than 1.3 billion Dirham and over 14 million man-hours across Dubai Government.

Dubai Government’s complete digital transformation is also significant as it will facilitate the smart city experience for all its residents and will entirely remove the need for paper transactions and documents- be they be given to the customers or exchanged between the employees of the government entities.

Other countries on going paperless

The UK, United States, Canada, and Europe also expressed plans of digitizing their government operation on a larger scale, which will encompass the government procedures citizen identifications. However, the move of going digital faces the question of being more prone to cyber-attacks.