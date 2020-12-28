E-Sampada: Government launches new web portal and mobile app on Good Governance Day

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on December 25, 2020, launched a new web portal and mobile app, e-Sampada to boost transparency and accountability while ensuring ease of living for the citizens of India.

The website and mobile app were inaugurated by Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 which is celebrated annually as Good Governance Day.

While addressing the program, the Union Minister mentioned the launch of e-Sampada as a significant step towards the promotion of e-governance for boosting transparency and accountability in providing different estate services such as regularization, retention, allotment, no dues certificate, etc.

In a significant step to further boost transparency & accountability in providing various estate services & adopt digital technologies, I was delighted to launch e-Sampada, a single online platform for management of all GoI Estate services on occasion of Good Governance Day. pic.twitter.com/TOM3DL4q7B — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 25, 2020

About e-Sampada: Key Details • E-Sampada aims to provide ‘One Nation, One System’, the four websites (eawas.nic.in, grpa.nic.in, holidayhomes.nic.in and states.gov.in) and the two mobile apps (m-Awas and m-Ashoka5) of the Directorate of Estates have been integrated into one paving the way for all the services on the same platform. • The new application will be providing a single window for all the services which includes office space allotment to government organizations in 45 office complexes in 28 cities, allotment for over one lakh government residential accommodations, booking of 5, Ashoka Road, and 1,176-holiday homes for the social functions, etc. • The web portal and mobile app have been developed by NIC. E-Sampada mobile app will be available for Android as well as iOS platforms.

Objective:

E-Sampada has been developed by the government to simplify the process and for bringing uniformity in the systems across India.

It will promote the ease of living for the Indian government’s officers/departments as all the services can be easily availed online on a single window with live tracking of applications.

Through e-Sampada, the real-time information on the delivery of service and utilization of assets will facilitate the maximum utilization of resources. The automated processes under it will lead to greater transparency and will minimize human intervention.

Features of E-Sampada:

• Personalised Dashboard

• Real-time status on license fees/dues and service usage archive

• All the payments will be made cashless through digital modes

• Users will have the visual experience of services and will be able to give feedback online

• The online facility will be available to lodge complaints, appear for the virtual hearing, and submit documents.

• Activity log and service level benchmarks for the officials have been incorporated to ensure accountability.