EAM Jaishankar to chair BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair a BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting virtually on June 1, 2021.

The leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa of the BRICS group will deliberate on the ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, global and regional issues of concern, sustainable development, and terrorism, mentioned a press release from External Affairs Ministry.

The foreign ministers at the BRICS virtual meeting will also brainstorm ways to enhance intra-BRICS cooperation, especially people-to-people cooperation, and strengthening and reforming the multilateral system.

“India as the current BRICS Chair will convene the standalone meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/ International Relations on June 1, 2021,” informed the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release.

‘BRICS@15: Intra BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation, and Consensus’ is the theme for India’s BRICS chairship.

India is the hosting country and the chair of the BRICS Foreign Ministers 2021 meeting. The country will be chairing the meeting for the third time, after 2012 and 2016.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Brazil Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to participate in the meeting.

BRICS Foreign Ministers

• The BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) Foreign Ministers’ meeting was first held in 2006. Later in 2009, the first BRIC Summit was held.

• In 2010, the BRIC became BRICS with acceptance of South Africa as a full member country during a BRIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

• BRICS is a group of major emerging economies that comprise over 16 per cent share of world trade, 24 per cent of the world GDP, and 41 per cent of the world population.

• Foreign ministers of the BRICS group convene meetings to deliberate on issues under three pillars: Economic and Financial, Political and Security, and Cultural and People-to-People exchange.