EAM Jaishankar to chair UNSC high-level events, discuss Afghanistan situation

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on August 17, 2021, reached New York to preside over two high-level signature events of the United Nations (UN) during India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

During his visit, on August 18, 2021, EAM Jaishankar will chair an open debate on ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’ followed by a high-level briefing session on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’ the next day.

Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with the Foreign Minister of other Member States. In a tweet, Jaishankar said that he will discuss the developments in Afghanistan during his engagements at the UN.

India and the UN are expected to sign an MoU in support of the ‘Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping’ initiative during the visit.

Significant UN Security Council discussions today on developments in Afghanistan. Expressed the concerns of the international community.



Expect to discuss these during my engagements at the UN. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 16, 2021

EAM Jaishankar to chair UNSC high-level events: Key highlights

‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’: First Event

•The first event is an open debate on ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’ that will be held tomorrow on August 18, 2021.

•The ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’ open debate will focus on deliberating the use of modern technological tools to enhance the security and safety of Peacekeepers and to aid Peacekeeping missions.

•India, in collaboration with the UN, will launch a situational awareness programme ‘UNITE AWARE Platform’ that will aid a Peacekeeping Operations Centre to gauge the ground situation in a conflict zone on a real-time basis.

‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’: Second Event

•The second event will be a high-level briefing session on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’ that will take up the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threats by ISIL.

India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

•India’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UNSC began on January 1, 2021. India’s Presidency of the UNSC in August is the country’s first Presidency in 2021-22. After August, India’s Presidency will next be in December 2022.

•This is India’s 10th tenure as UNSC Presidency. Since the establishment of the UNSC in 1945, India has held Presidency of the UNSC for 9 times: June 1950, September 1967, December 1972, October 1977, February 1985, October 1991, December 1992, August 2011, and November 2012.

•As per the UNSC protocol, the Council Presidency rotates among each of the 15 members of the UNSC in alphabetical order.

•For the month of August 2021, India’s Presidency has outlined three high-level meetings on peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, and maritime security. The monthly programme of India’s Presidency will deliberate on situations in the neighborhood and the world, including developments in Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, and the Middle East.