EAM S Jaishankar to meet Chinese FM during virtual RIC meet on June 22

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral meeting on June 22, 2020. This meeting comes amid rising tensions between India and China over border stand-off along the LAC.

The trilateral meeting is being convened at the initiative of Russia. It is expected to largely focus on enhancing cooperation to tackle the fallout of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, the three nations are working on the agenda for the meeting and it is expected to be finalised by early next week, said official sources.

Significance

This would be the first meeting between Indian EAM S Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi since the India-China border stand-off along the LAC. The two leaders had earlier joined for a virtual summit of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on May 13 but at that time full details of the border issue hadn’t been made public.

No Official Confirmation

The Indian side is yet to officially announce the trilateral meeting on June 22. It is also not clear whether the border-stand off will be discussed or not. Russia has been repeatedly saying that it hopes both nations take steps to de-escalate tensions. Russia shares a deep relation with both China and India.

India had made it clear earlier that there is no room for third-party interference in the matter. This came after US President Donald Trump made the offer to mediate between the two nations.

Background

The tensions between India and China are on a high over weeks of tense border standoff along the Line of Actual Control, especially in the Ladakh sector. India had though stated that it is conducting dialogue with China through diplomatic and military channels to find an “early resolution” to the issue.