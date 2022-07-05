Earthquake in Andaman 2022: Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Island

Earthquake in Port Blair today: An Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Island in the morning of July 5, 2022, at 5.57 am, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). It further added that the earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands occurred at around 5.57 in the morning, 215 km ESE of Port Blair, and took place at the depth of 44 kilometers from the bay.

In a tweet, the National Center for Seismology wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.0, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 05:57:04 IST, Lat: 10.54 & Long: 94.36, Depth: 44 km, Location: 215 km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India.” However, there are no reports of any loss of life or damage to the property due to the Earthquake.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at 187km SE of Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Island at around 8.05 am today morning. The depth of the earthquake was 30km: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Series of Earthquakes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands Today

As per the National Center of Seismology, a series of Earthquake have been reported on the island-

1. An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit at 2.34 am at 244 km SE of Port Blair

2. Earlier at 2.54 am, a 4.4 magnitude Earthquake had also hit the island at 244 km SE of Port Blair.

3. 4m at 2.13 am occur 251 km NNE of Campbell Bay

4. 4 m at 1.48 am occurred 261 km SE of Portblair, as per the National Seismology Center.

5. At 1.30 am, a magnitude of 4.5 hits at 261 km N of Campbell Bay.

6. Before that, 4.5 m at 1.07 am occurred 258 km SE of Port Blair, 4.3 m at 12.46 amoccur 199 km ESE of Port Blair, and 4.6 m at 12.03 am occur 218km SE of Port Blair.

7. As per the National center of Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at 187 km SE of Portblair in Andaman & Nicobar Island at around 8.05 am on the morning of July 5. The depth of the Earthquake was 30 km.

Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir

Earlier on July 4, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 had hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, however, as per the officials, there were no reports of any damage in the region. The Earthquake struck at 12.12 PM in the Doda area of the Union Territory.