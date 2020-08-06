EIA Notification 2020 Draft: What is Environment Impact Assessment; Key Changes & Issues in New EIA PDF

Draft EIA Notification 2020: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has proposed a new Draft Notification of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) to amend the EIA Notification 2006 with an aim to increase the production and availability of a few drugs. The draft EIA Notification 2020 has been released to invite comments from public regarding it. The last date to invite public comments was June 30, however, the Delhi High Court has extended the date to August 11, 2020.

Though the draft introduces some changes to ramp up the drug production, many have criticised it for some complicated changes. Here we have shared below the details of the new draft including what is Environment Impact Assessment, changes introduced in new EIA 2020 draft and issues regarding it. Have a look at these details below:

Key Changes & Issues regarding Draft EIA Notification 2020

Re-Categorisation of Projects: The draft EIA Notification 2020 re-categorises all the projects and activities related to the production of bulk drugs and intermediates for several ailments from ‘A’ category to ‘B2’ category.

Clearance Post-facto: The draft states that the projects or activities can receive clearance post-facto. It implies that those projects can also seek clearance that violate the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EPA). However, the Supreme Court order dated 1 April states such clearances are against the law.

Exemption of projects: The new draft exempts various projects from the EIA including the "strategic" projects labeled by Government, national highways and inland waterways projects. The Draft EIA states that such projects will be placed in public domain.

Issue regarding time allotted for public comments: These have also been issues regarding the timeline announced to invite public comments on the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020. Earlier, the last date for public comment was June 30. The Delhi High Court has extended the date to August 11.

Exemption to Construction Projects up to 150,000 sq m: The Draft also exempts up to 150,000 sq m construction projects from the assessment. These projects can now gain environment clearance after scrutiny by state-level expert appraisal committee. Earlier, the exemption was granted to construction projects of up to 20,000 sq. m or above.

Karnataka High Court stays publication of EIA Notification 2020: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the publication of EIA Notification 2020 till September 7. The ruling came on a PIL filed by United Conservation Movement Charitable and Welfare Trust (UCMCWT), seeking to translate the draft in all the 22 regional languages mentioned in Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The PIL also seeks to extend the last data of receiving comments to December 31, 2020.

What is Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)?

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a process that assesses the effect of a newly proposed industrial or infrastructural projects on the environment. The EIA prevents the approval and initiation of any project without proper supervision.

What are objectives of the EIA?

Identify & evaluate environmental, social and economic impacts of projects

Predicts environmental consequences of projects

Ensure environmentally sound & sustainable development

What is EIA Process?

Screening --> Scoping --> Public Hearing --> Appraisal

When was first EIA Notification issued?

The Indian Government issued the first Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification in the year 1994 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EPA). This notification was replaced by amended draft in 2006, which is valid up till now. Both the notifications performed the similar function of evaluating the impact of projects on environment.