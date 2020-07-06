Elyments: Vice President launches first Indian social media super app

Vice President of India, Venkiah Naidu on July 5 launched Elyments which is India’s first social media super app. Through the app, the users can stay in touch through free video/audio calls, vibrant feed, and private/group chats.

The homegrown application which has been created by more than 1000 IT professionals who came together under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The app can be seen as a major push towards ‘Make in India’ initiative as well as the massive boost to the Indian startups.

Vice President during the launch highlighted that this is a step towards ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and stated that the youth must be encouraged to come up with Indian alternatives for most of the widely used foreign apps.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu virtually launched an indigenously developed social media super app- Elyments. pic.twitter.com/1R32MGiOd7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 5, 2020

Elyments App: Key Highlights

• The app is available in eight languages which include, Telugu, Tamil, English, and Kannada. During the launch, Venkiah Naidu suggested that it must be available in all the languages so that people from all over the country can use it.

• Elyments app has been created with the user’s privacy as a priority. The team members of the app stressed that the user’s data is stored in India and will not be shared with the third party without the user’s explicit consent.

• The app combines the features of most social media apps, but the team has also been planning to launch secure payments, audio/video conference calls, curated commerce platforms to promote Indian brands, and regional voice commands.

• The Elyments app already has over two lakh downloads and has been available on both Android Platforms and IOS.

Launch of Elyments App on Guru Purnima:

During the launch, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar mentioned that the credit goes to the young team who came out with this app. He informed that a few months ago he asked them how long will it take to create such an app, the team gave him the time frame of two years. As he demanded that the app must be launched on Guru Purnima, the team was shocked and it seemed almost impossible.

But somehow, with the efforts of the team, the app has been launched on the Guru Purnima. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar added that this is the power of youth and they can make any impossible possible.