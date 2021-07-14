Euro 2020: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo on July 11, 2021, won the European Golden Boot at Euro 2020 after finishing as top goalscorer in which after Italy beat England in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium, England.

Ronaldo, 36, scored five goals for Portugal same as the Czech Republic’s forward Patrik Schick. The Portugal captain won with one tie-breaker of assists while Schick finished with zero assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Golden Boot at Euro 2020: Key highlights

•Ronaldo opened at Euro 2020 with two late goals in the 3-0 win against Hungary. He added another with his opening goal of a 4-2 loss to Germany and struck twice in the 2-2 draw with France.

•As per the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), with two goals against France, Ronaldo’s all-time tally for Portugal reached a staggering 109 goals that equaled to the world-record set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.

•UEFA uses assists tie-breaker followed by the fewest minutes played and then goals scored in qualifying to declare the winner.

About European Golden Boot

•The European Golden Boot, also known as European Golden Shoe, is awarded to the leading goal scorer from the top division of every European national league.

•The Award is shaped like a sculpture of a football boot.

•Originally called Soulier d'Or, meaning Golden Shoe in French, the award was incepted in the 1967-68 season. During 1968 and 1991, Eusebio, Fernando Gomes, Dudu Georgescu, and Gerd Müller won the Golden Boot twice.

•Since the 1996-97 season, the award has been presented by the European Sports Media.

•Lionel Messi has been awarded the Golden Boot six times.