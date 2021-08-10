European Union to leave safe travel list unchanged for now, says official

European Union Official has said that the EU will not change its safe travel list this week and will allow non-essential travel from the United States to continue for the time being despite a surge in Coronavirus cases in the country.

Last week an official from European Union had stated that the inclusion of the United States in the safe travel list might be reconsidered due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the officials, the EU safe travel list will be reviewed again in two weeks or even earlier if the COVID-19 situation changes.

EU Safe Travel List:

The safe travel list by the European Union currently comprises two dozen nations, including Japan, United States, and Australia. These countries are considered safe from the health perspective under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

EU has recommended to the member states to remove the entry ban on the non-essential entry for the residents of the following countries:

S. No. Countries 1 Albania 2 Armenia 3 Australia 4 Azerbaijan 5 Bosnia and Hercegovina 6 Brunei Darussalam 7 Canada 8 Israel 9 Japan 10 Jordan 11 Lebanon 12 Montenegro 13 New Zealand 14 Qatar 15 Republic of Moldova 16 Republic of North Macedonia 17 Saudi Arabia 18 Serbia 19 Singapore 20 South Korea 21 Ukraine 22 US 23 China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity)

EU demands Washington to let in EU citizens:

The European Union has repeatedly asked the United States to let in the EU citizens after the US was added to the so-called White List in June 2021.

The list is non-binding, even though the EU governments tend to apply it. They can however ignore the list.

The 27-nation bloc is also divided among the states that have been pushing for reciprocity from the US, and the others that are more reliant on tourism and are reluctant to remove the United States from the list.