eVIN ensures essential immunization services amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on August 3 informed that an innovative modern technology called the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) has ensured the essential immunization services amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

A per the Union Ministry, the eVIN aims at providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flow as well as the storage temperatures across all cold chain points in India.

eVIN which has been implemented under the National Health Mission by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is an innovative technological solution that strengthens immunization supply chain systems across the country.

What is Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN)?

It is an innovative technological modern solution which strengthened the immunization supply system and it has also been used with the requisite customization amid the coronavirus pandemic. It ensured the continuation of the essential immunization services and protecting pregnant mothers and children against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Key Highlights:

• As per the Health Ministry, at present, 23,507, cold chains points across 585 districts of 2 UTs and 22 states have routinely been using eVIN technology for the effective vaccine logistics management.

• Over 41,420 vaccine cold chain handlers have also been introduced to the digital record-keeping by training them on eVIN.

• Nearly 23,900 electronic temperature loggers have also been installed on vaccine cold chain equipment for getting accurate temperature review of vaccines in storage.

How eVIN has proven to be beneficial?

eVIN has helped in creating a big data architecture that generates actionable analytics encouraging decision making which is data-driven as well as consumption-based planning that helps in maintaining the optimum stocks of vaccine leading to the cost savings.

Due to eVIN, vaccine availability at all times has increased to 99% in most of the health care centres.

The Ministry further added that an activity rate of more than 99% reflects the high adoption of the technology across all the health centres where eVIN has been currently operational. Instances of stock out have also been reduced by 80% and the time is taken to replenish stocks has also been decreased by more than a half.

All these improvements make eVIN a strong platform which has the potential to be leveraged for any new vaccine including the Coronavirus vaccine, as and when available.