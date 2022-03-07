Exit Poll 2022 Results: When and Where to Watch UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur Exit Polls

Exit Poll 2022: The Exit Poll 2022 Results of UP, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa will be released today after 6.30pm, following the culmination of 7th and last phase of UP Elections 2022.

The exit polls will predict the likely outcome of the Assembly Elections 2022 in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, were high-stakes battles are on. The Assembly Election 2022 results will be officially announced on March 10 after the counting of votes.

The exit polls are conducted in India by independent organisations including Chanakya, CVoter, MyAxis India among others. The news channels also broadcast polls of polls.

What are exit polls?

The exit polls are post-vote polls that are conducted after the voters have cast their votes using random sampling or systematic sampling method. Exit polls are predictions of the final result of the elections based on the information collected from the voters after they walk out of the polling booth. The data is collected from each constituency where elections have taken place.

Read Also: What are exit polls? How are they calculated?

Who conducts the exit polls?

The exit polls are conducted by independent organisations and media houses, who then decode the overall political trend using the information and predict which party is going to win how many seats in a particular state.

The exit polls are most often conducted by private firms including MyAxis India, Chanakya, ABP-Cvoter, News18, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Chintamani.

When will exit polls of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa be published?

The Exit Poll 2022 of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be published after 6.30pm, half an hour after the conclusion of the last phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission under its powers stated in Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has prohibited the release of exit polls before the conclusion of polling to safeguard democracy.

Where to Watch UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur Exit Polls?

The exit polls for UP, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab will be broadcasted by multiple new channels. You can catch live updates of the exit polls 2022 for all five states at Jagran Josh, starting 6:30 PM.

Read also: What is the role of exit polls in India's election result prediction?

Background

The Assembly Elections 2022 were conducted in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur between February-March 2022. The UP Elections 2022 were conducted in seven phases to elect 403-member assembly, while Manipur elections were conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3 for 60-member assembly.

The elections for remaining three states, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa were conducted in a single phase. While the 117-member Punjab Assembly went to polls on February 20, 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly and 40-member Goa Assembly went to polls on February 14th.