Export Preparedness Index 2021: Gujarat tops for second consecutive time, Maharashtra 2nd

EPI 2021 Ranking: Gujarat has topped NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021 for the second consecutive time, while Maharashtra has been ranked second and Karnataka has been ranked third. 

Created On: Mar 25, 2022 18:48 IST
EPI 2021: Gujarat has topped NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021 for the second consecutive time, while Maharashtra has been ranked second and Karnataka has been ranked third. NITI Aayog released EPI 2021 in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness on March 25, 2022.

The Export Preparedness Index is a comprehensive analysis of India’s export achievements. It aims to identify the fundamental areas critical for subnational export promotion. The coastal states have been adjudged as the best performers in the index. .

The index can be used by states and union territories to compare their performance against others and analyse potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms.

Export Preparedness Index 2021 Parameters

The EPI ranks the states and UTs on four main pillars and 11 sub-pillars. The four pillars include-

1. Policy- A comprehensive trade policy provides a strategic direction for exports and imports.

2. Business Ecosystem- It examines the business ecosystem, as an efficient business ecosystem can help attract investments and create an enabling infrastructure for businesses to grow.

3. Export Ecosystem- It aims to assess the business environment, specific to exports.

4. Export Performance- It examines the reach of export footprints of states and union territories.

The 11 sub-pillars include: 

Export Promotion Policy

Institutional Framework

Business Environment

Infrastructure

Transport Connectivity

Access to Finance

Export Infrastructure

Trade Support

R&D Infrastructure

Export Diversification

Growth Orientation

Export Preparedness Index 2021- Full Rankings List

Ranking

State

 Export Preparedness
Scores
1 Gujarat 78.86
2 Maharashtra 77.14 
3 Karnataka  61.72
4 Tamil Nadu 56.84
5 Haryana  53.20
6 Uttar Pradesh 51.09
7 Madhya Pradesh 51.03
8 Punjab  50.99
9 Andhra Pradesh 50.39
10 Telangana  47.92 
11 Rajasthan  47.13
12 Delhi  43.66
13 Odisha  42.04
14 Goa  41.95
15 Uttarakhand  40.79
16 Himachal Pradesh 40.43 
17 West Bengal 39.78 
18 Jharkhand  38.16
19 Chhattisgarh  36.96
20 Bihar  32.06
21 Jammu and Kashmir 30.06
22

Chandigarh

 28.41 
23

Tripura

 27.46
24

Sikkim

 27.41
25

Puducherry

 22.19 
26

Dadra Nagar and Haveli & Daman and Diu

 17.08
27 Manipur 15.78 
28 Andaman and Nicobar
Islands

 15.26
29 Nagaland

13.99 
30 Meghalaya

 13.39 
31 Ladakh

13.09 
32 Mizoram

 12.58 
33 Arunachal Pradesh

11.18 
34 Lakshadweep  2.12 

EPI 2021 - Key Challenges

The Export Preparedness Index 2021 has brought out three major challenges to India's export promotion-

1. Intra- and inter-regional differences in export infrastructure

2. Weak trade support and growth orientation across states

3. Lack of R&D infrastructure to promote complex and unique exports.

EPI 2021 - Key Goals

The main goal of the Export Preparedness Index 2021 is to instill competition among all Indian states including the coastal, Himalayan, landlocked and UTs to bring out favourable export promotion policies.

It also aims to ease the regulatory framework to prompt sub-national export promotion and create the necessary infrastructure for exports.

It also aims to assist in identifying strategic recommendations for improving export competitiveness.

Export Preparedness Index 2021- Significance

The Export Preparedness Index 2021 can be a valuable tool for the government and policymakers in encouraging healthy competition among states and UTs.

