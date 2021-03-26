EAM S Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan on March 30-31

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Tajikistan on March 30-31, 2020. He will be undertaking the trip at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

During the visit, the two Ministers are expected to discuss all aspects of the bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Indian External Affairs Minister is also expected to pay a visit to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. He is also expected to meet other Ministers and dignitaries of the nation.

Significance

The visit is in continuation of the frequent high-level exchanges between the two countries that are aimed at further strengthening the close strategic partnership between the two nations.

Other Details

•The External Affairs Minister is scheduled to attend the 9th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) on Afghanistan in Dushanbe on March 30, 2021 at the joint invitation of Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

•He is also expected to meet leaders of other participating countries on the sidelines of the conference.

•India as the lead country for Trade, Commerce and Investment Confidence Building Measure (CBM) under HoA-IP, has made concerted efforts for strengthening regional connectivity for the greater economic integration of Afghanistan with the region.

•The operationalisation of the Chabahar Port in Iran and a dedicated Air Freight Corridor between the cities of India and Afghanistan are few steps in that direction.

•Besides this, India has also played a constructive role in the international processes on Afghanistan. India has engaged regional and international stakeholders on Afghanistan.

•Hence, this visit by the External Affairs Minister would further enhance India's outreach to Central Asian countries with a special focus on Afghanistan.

Background

EAM Jaishankar had earlier visited Dushanbe, the capital and largest city of Tajikistan in June 2019 to attend the 5th Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.