Farmers Protests: What is happening in Karnal? The city turns into fortress, mobile internet suspended, section 144 imposed

Karnal city has turned into a fortress today, September 7, 2021 with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces after protesting farmers called for a gherao of mini-secretariat in the city.

Around forty companies of security personnel including 10 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed and section 144 has also been imposed. The IGP Karnal Range and all-district Superintendents of Police (Karnal Range) have been directed to take all necessary preventive measures to maintain law and order and peace in Karnal and adjoining districts.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, gave a call for gherao of the mini secretariat in protest against the August 28th lathi charge on protesting farmers. The farmers, however, claimed that their protest will be peaceful.

The Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement today that the farmers have called a meeting in Karnal and it is going on. He said, "Talk is underway with a recently formed committee of 11 members. I hope a solution will come out of talks."

What is the key demand?

Several farmer bodies called for a maha panchayat in Haryana's Karnal on September 7, 2021 and gherao of the mini secretariat in Karnal to protest against the August 28th lathi charge.

The key demand of the protesting farmers is filing of an FIR against the then SDM Karnal, Ayush Sinha and compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of a farmer, Sushil Kajal, who had received injuries during the lathi charge on protestors on August 28, 2021.

The other demands include a job for the son of the farmer and Rs 2 lakh compensation to other farmers who were wounded during the lathi charge. The police allegedly lathi charged agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28th.

Mobile Internet services suspended in Karnal and other 4 districts

The Manohar Khattar-led Haryana Government suspended mobile internet services in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts from 12:00 am to 11.59 pm on September 7 to maintain law and order in view of the farmers’ protest.

Section 144 imposed in Karnal

The Karnal district administration has also issued prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC thereby, banning the assembly of 5 or more people. It has also issued a traffic advisory with planned route diversions.

The main National Highway No 44 (Ambala-Delhi) may also see some traffic disruptions, as per Haryana police.