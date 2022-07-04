Femina Miss India 2022: Karnataka’s Sini Shetty becomes Femina Miss India 2022 winner

Femina Miss India 2022 Live: Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned Femina Miss India 2022 winner at the Jio Convention center in Mumbai on July 3, 2022. Along with Sini Shetty as the new Miss India, the country also got its new beauty queens of 2022 including Rubal Shekhawat as Femina Miss India 2022 1st runner up and Shinata Chauhan as Femina Miss India 2022 2nd Runner up.

Femina Miss India 2022 winner was announced on the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India with a caption, “Congratulations, Let’s pop the Champagne!.” The post further added that the winning ladies have a powerful voice and we are sure that they are going to use this platform to further all the important causes that they believe in.

During the announcement of Femina Miss India 2022 winner, Bollywood Star Neha Dhupia’s 20 years of winning the prestigious title and Kriti Sanon and Lauren Gottlieb’s stunning performances were the highlights of the star-studded evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Sini Shetty Miss India: How Femina Miss India 2022 was selected?

Femina Miss India 2022 pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find the prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and the subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners.

The shortlisted candidates for Femina Miss India 2022 then arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Miss India World 2022.

Sini Shetty Miss India: What do we know about Femina Miss India 2022?

Sini Shetty who has been crowned Femina Miss India 2022 hails from Karnataka. The 21-years old was born in Mumbai and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Currently, Sini Shetty is pursuing a professional course called CFA. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam Dancer.

Sini Shetty Miss India has also added another glory gem to the state of Karnataka, as prior to her many beauties from the state including Sarah Jane Dias, Lara Dutta, Sandhya Chib, Rekha Hande, Nafisa Joseph, and Lymaraina D’Souza have marked milestones for Karnataka. Sini Shetty will now present India at the prestigious 71st Miss World Pageant.

Femina Miss India 2022: Who was crowned Miss India 2022 Runner up?

As Sini Shetty took the title of Femina Miss India 2022, Rubal Shekhawat from Rajasthan emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was crowned Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

The 1st runner up Rubal Shekhawat who represents Rajasthan has a keen interest in various fields including acting, dancing, and painting. She also loves playing badminton.

Femina Miss India 2022 2dn Runner Up Shinata Chauhan is from Uttar Pradesh. She is a scholar in her educational field and also possesses leadership qualities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Sini Shetty Miss India: Femina Miss India 2022 Jury Panel

The jury panel of Femina Miss India 2022 comprised actors such as Dino Morea, Neha Dhupia, and Malaika Arora. Cricketer Mithali Raj, Rahul Khanna, Rohit Gandhi, and Shiamak Davar were also part of the jury panel.