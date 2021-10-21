FIFA men's rankings October 2021: Belgium retains top rank, Brazil ranked 2nd- Check full list of FIFA men's rankings 

FIFA men's rankings October 2021: Belgium has retained top rank in FIFA Men's rankings October 2021 with a total of 1832.33 points, followed by Brazil at second rank with 1820.36 points.

Defending World Champions France has moved up the FIFA men's rankings list to the third position with 1779.24 points, followed by Italy which has also moved up to the fourth rank with 1750.52 points.

England has dropped two positions to fifth rank with a total of 1750.16 points, followed by Argentina at the sixth position with 1738.79 points.

FIFA Men's rankings October 2021: Top 10 Countries

Rank Team Total Points 1 Belgium 1832.33 2 Brazil 1820.36 3 France 1779.24 4 Italy 1750.52 5 England 1750.16 6 Argentina 1738.79 7 Spain 1687.66 8 Portugal 1681.73 9 Mexico 1672.92 10 Denmark 1668.98

Few important facts

•India is ranked at the 106th position with a total of 1182.75 points. India has moved up on the list.

•Senegal, which is ranked at the 20th position, is the best-ranked African nation in the latest FIFA men's ranking list.

•Iran is the highest-ranked Asian nation in the FIFA men's ranking with 22nd rank.

•2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, the 2019 Asian Cup champion, is ranked at the 46th position.

Why are the FIFA rankings important?

The FIFA Men's rankings in October 2021 will likely come to play when FIFA makes the seedings for the 2022 World Cup draw. So far only, three teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup and they include hosts Qatar, Germany and Denmark.