FIFA men's rankings October 2021: Belgium retains top rank, Brazil ranked 2nd- Check full list of FIFA men's rankings 

Defending World Champions France has moved up the FIFA men's rankings list to the third position with 1779.24 points, followed by Italy which has also moved up to the fourth rank with 1750.52 points. 

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 19:19 IST
FIFA men's rankings October 2021: Belgium has retained top rank in FIFA Men's rankings October 2021 with a total of 1832.33 points, followed by Brazil at second rank with 1820.36 points. 

England has dropped two positions to fifth rank with a total of 1750.16 points, followed by Argentina at the sixth position with 1738.79 points.

FIFA Men's rankings October 2021: Top 10 Countries

Rank

Team
Total Points
1
 Belgium
1832.33
2
 Brazil
1820.36
3
 France
1779.24
4
 Italy
1750.52
5
 England
1750.16
6
 Argentina
1738.79
7
 Spain
1687.66
8
 Portugal
1681.73
9
 Mexico
1672.92
10
 Denmark
1668.98

Few important facts 

•India is ranked at the 106th position with a total of 1182.75 points. India has moved up on the list. 

•Senegal, which is ranked at the 20th position, is the best-ranked African nation in the latest FIFA men's ranking list.

•Iran is the highest-ranked Asian nation in the FIFA men's ranking with 22nd rank.

•2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, the 2019 Asian Cup champion, is ranked at the 46th position.

Why are the FIFA rankings important?

The FIFA Men's rankings in October 2021 will likely come to play when FIFA makes the seedings for the 2022 World Cup draw. So far only, three teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup and they include hosts Qatar, Germany and Denmark. 

2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21- December 18, 2022. The World Cup will be the first one to be held in the Arab world and the second to be held entirely in Asia after the 2002 World Cup hosted by Japan and South Korea. 

The 2022 World Cup will be the last one to involve 32 teams, as from next time 48 teams will be competing. France are the current World Cup champions after they defeated Croatia 4-2 in the finals to claim their second World Cup. 

 

 

