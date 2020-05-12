FIFA Under 17 Women’s World Cup to start from February 17

The football governing body on May 12 has announced that FIFA Under 17 women’s world cup has been rescheduled from February 17 to March 7, 2021. India will be hosting the event next year.

The game was previously scheduled to be played from November 2, 2020, in India but was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The football governing body has also announced that the eligibility criteria for the game will be the same despite the delay.

Key Highlights:

• The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) confirmed the rescheduled date of FIFA U-17 women’s world cup.

• They also added that the dates were confirmed after taking into account the time needed to complete the CAF, UEFA, OFC, CONMEBOL, CONCACAF qualification tournaments as well as the best possible conditions in the host country.

• The U-17 women’s world cup was originally scheduled to be held across 5 cities- Guwahati, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneshwar.

• FIFA also released an official statement mentioning that the players born on or after January 1, 2003, and on or before December 31, 2005, will be eligible to participate in the tournament.

FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup:

The governing body has also announced that FIFA Under-20 women’s world cup has also been rescheduled. The event will now be held between January 20 and February 6, 2021. The games will take place in Costa and Rica and Panama.

About FIFA Women’s World Cup:

It is an international football competition that has been contested by the senior women national teams who are the members of FIFA, which is a sports international governing body.

The competition has been taking place every four years since 1991 when the inaugural tournament was held in China which was then called the FIFA women’s world championship.

As per the current format, the national teams compete for 23 slots in a three-year qualification phase and the host nation’s team automatically enters as the 24th slot.

Six countries have so far hosted the women’s world cup. Both US and China have hosted the event twice while France, Germany, Canada, and Sweden have hosted the event once.