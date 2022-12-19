FIFA World Cup 2022: ARG vs FRA, Argentina are new champions, Messi lifts coveted trophy

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a breathtaking final at the Lusial Stadium in Doha. Read below to know more details.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a breathtaking final at the Lusial Stadium in Doha. Argentina won its third world cup after 36 years.

Argentina scored a two-goal lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria before two Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty and scored a sensational equalizer to force the game into extra time. The game continued for more than two hours as Argentina and France played to a wonderful draw. The score was 2-2 after 90 minutes when extra time started.

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Key details

1. In the penalty round, both Argentina and France made their first goal on their five penalty kicks and the duel continued.

2. However, in the second and third rounds, France missed the kicks and Argentina made both of those kicks.

3. Meanwhile, the pressure remained the same as France kept its hopes alive by capturing kick no.4. 

4. Argentine Gonzalo Montial made a decisive move and sank in kick no.4, sealing Argentina’s victory.

5. Kylian Mbappe of France also becomes the first player since 1966 to score a hat-trick in the final of a World Cup.

6. The 2022 World Cup marks Argentina’s third-ever victory and the first after 1986. Messi gets his hand on the coveted trophy and the whole Argentina camp is in a celebratory mood. 

FIFA World Cup 2022: Awards and Winners

 

Winning Team

Argentina

First Runner Up

France

Golden Ball award 

Lionel Messi

Silver Ball award

Kylian Mbappe

Bronze Ball award

Luka Modric

Golden Boot Award

Kylian Mbappe

Silver Boot Award

Lionel Messi 

Bronze Boot Award

Olivier Giroud & Julian Alvarez

Golden Glove Award

Emiliano Martinez

Best Young Player of the tournament

Enzo Fernandez

FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup, also known as the World Cup, is an international association football championship contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of FIFA, the sport's worldwide governing organization. Since its inception in 1930, the event has been conducted every four years.

