FIH Hockey 5s: India emerges champion in inaugural FIH Hockey 5s, beats Poland in final

FIH Hockey 5s 2022: India made a magnificent comeback from being three-goal down to beat Poland by 6-4 in a pulsating FIH Hockey 5s Final to clinch the inaugural championship on June 5, 2022. Indian Hockey team, who had topped the five-team league standings with three wins and one draw en route final, ended their campaign at FIH Hockey 5s Championship with an unbeaten record.

In the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s, this was India’s second win of the day over the same opponent. The Indian Hockey Team had beaten Poland, who had finished second with two wins and as many losses. India, playing their third match of the day, was stunned for a while after Poland pumped in three goals without a reply in the first five minutes of the play.

FIH Hockey 5s: How Indian team won the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s?

After the initial jolt, the Indian Hockey team regrouped quickly with Sanjay and Captain Gurinder Singh finding the target in the eighth and ninth minutes respectively to go to the breather trailing 2-3.

At the inaugural match of FIH Hockey 5s, it was just a matter of time before the Indian Hockey team got their mojo back as they surged to 4-3 lead after fine field goals from Dhami Boby Singh and the tournament’s most prolific scorer Raheel Mohammed.

FIH Hockey 5s Point Table

Country Played Wins Draws Losses Points India 4 3 1 0 10 Poland 4 2 0 2 6 Pakistan 4 1 2 1 5 Switzerland 4 1 1 2 4 Malaysia 4 0 2 2 2

FIH Hockey 5s

Hockey 5s first played in the preparation for the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, is a super-fast, highly skillful, short format of hockey that is designed to be adaptable to multiple surfaces, space,s, and environments. Hockey5s is an invasion game that is played between two teams with 4 field players and a goalkeeper.

As the name suggests, Hockey 5s is a hockey variant that features five players on each team (including a goalkeeper). The field of play is also 55 m long and 41.70 m wide which is approximately half the size of a regular pitch.