FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: Savita Punia to lead Indian squad, Rani Rampal absent- Check Full Indian Squad

Women's FIH World Cup 2022: India on June 21, 2022 announced the Indian squad for FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 that is scheduled to be held in Spain and the Netherlands between July 1 and July 17, 2022.

Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia has been named the captain of the Indian squad for the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 in the absence of long-serving captain Rani Rampal, who has been left out of the squad due to injury. Punia will lead the 20-member Indian squad at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, while Deep Grace Ekka will be the vice-captain.

The women's hockey world cup 2022 India squad features all the players who were a part of Indian team that had made the nation proud in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 besides Rani Rampal who has still not fully recovered from her injury and is currently undergoing rehabilitation..

Indian chief coach Janneke Schopman said, “We have chosen the best squad for the World Cup. It is a mix of experience and young talent who have shown great promise when they were given a chance against top teams in the FIH Pro League.”

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 India Squad

Goalkeepers Defenders Midfielders Forwards Savita Punia (captain) Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain) Nisha Vandana Katariya Bichu Devi Kharibam Gurjit Kaur Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam Lalremsiami Nikki Pradhan Monika Navneet Kaur Udita Neha Sharmila Devi Jyoti Navjot Kaur Sonika Salima Tete Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: 7 Key Facts

1. The Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 will be the 15th edition of the Women's Hockey World Cup and it will be organised by the International Hockey Federation in Terrassa, Spain and Amstelveen, the Netherlands from July 1 to 17, 2022.

2. India is in Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. India will play all their group matches in Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

3. India will need to top the group to qualify for the quarter-finals, which will also be played in Amstelveen.

4. The semi finals and the finals will be played in Terrassa, Spain.

5. The Netherlands is the most successful team at the women's Hockey World Cup 2022 with eight titles and are also the current reigning champions.

6. India's bets finish in the women's hockey world cup has been fourth position, which was achieved at the inaugural edition in 1974.

7. India had qualified for the quarterfinals in the previous FIH Women's Hockey World Cup held in London but lost to Ireland, who went on to win the silver medal after losing in the finals.

Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Schedule: India's Schedule, Fixtures- Pool B matches