Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address the media at 4 pm today. The Finance Minister is expected to share the details of the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on May 12, 2020.

The Prime Minister had announced the launch of an Aatma Nirbhar Economic Package that will focus on land, labour, liquidity and laws to pave the way to make India self-reliant. The full package is expected to be worth Rs 20 lakh crores. It comprises the announcements made by the Finance Minister and the RBI earlier to combat COVID-19 impact on the Indian economy.

The special economic package, which is about 10 percent of India's total GDP, is to expected to provide the required stimulus to revive India's economy and help support those who toil day and night for the nation including farmers, labourers, the middle class and the industry.