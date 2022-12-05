First G20 Sherpa meeting of India’s presidency begins in Udaipur

The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India’s presidency begins on December 4, 2022, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant is leading the four-day meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Kant said, “India took over G20 Presidency at a time when the world is facing several challenges. He also added that India believes every crisis is an opportunity.

India has taken over the Presidency of G20 despite of geo-political crisis, and a rise in global debt, and when 200 million have been driven into poverty while 100 million people lost their jobs worldwide due to the pandemic and inflation.

The 1st Sherpa Meeting of India’s #G20Presidency commenced on 04 December 2022, in Udaipur



G20 Sherpa meeting of India’s presidency: Significance

G20 Presidency will eventually help the country to narrate the remarkable achievements in the health care sector, the incredible success in manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, digital public infrastructure, and to address the world that India is the “ Mother of Democracy” The first G20 Sherpa meeting sets the tone and topic for future meetings, during which the country will have the opportunity to convene discussions on shared global issues with G20 members and guests.

G20 Sherpa meeting of India’s presidency: All you need to know

Representatives from 19 countries including the European Union and nine special invitee countries will participate in the discussion. Important conversations on some of the most pressing issues of recent times will be discussed. There are 12 working groups of the Sherpa track and Finance track where the secretary from the department of Economic Affairs will also deliver presentations. India formally assumed the year-long Presidency of the G-20 on December 1, 2022. India will be holding up to 200 meetings in 32 distinct sectors in various locations across the country, during the course of its Presidency. As a host, New Delhi will set the agenda for the G-20 summit meeting to be organized in September 2023.

What do you mean by G20?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international site made up of 19 nations plus the European Union (EU). It deals with significant global economic difficulties such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainability. The G20 is comprised of the majority of the world's finest economies, including both developing and developed countries.

