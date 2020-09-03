Five UNSC members block Pakistan's efforts to designate two Indians as global terrorists

Five UNSC member nations on September 2, 2020 blocked Pakistan's proposal to designate two Indian nationals as global terrorists under the UN Security Council 1267 sanctions committee. This was informed by India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

TS Tirumurti tweeted saying, "Pakistan’s blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan’s designs."

The five nations include the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Belgium. Among the five nations, the US, UK and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council while Germany and Belgium are non-permanent members.

Key Details

•Pakistan had initiated a move to list two Indians-Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa and Appaji Angara as designated terror operatives under the UNSC's 1267 Committee for Counter-Terrorism Sanctions.

•The UNSC led by the five nations had earlier put the listing on hold, giving Pakistan time to provide evidence for its claims.

•The nations, however, decided to block the proposal after Pakistan failed to provide evidence to back up its allegations.

•With this, Pakistan has tried to get four Indian nationals listed as global terrorists. All four Indians, who were working in Afghanistan, have returned to India.

Who are the Indian Nationals?

The two concerned Indian nationals are - Appaji Angara and Gobinda Patnaik Duggivalasa. While Angara is software developer who was working in a bank in Kabul, Duggivalasa was heading a company engaged in capacity-building projects in Afghanistan.

Pakistan accused Angara for a terrorist attack on Lahore's Mall Road on February 13, 2017, along with Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban. Angara was also accused by Pakistan for playing a role in the attack on the Army School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

On the other hand, Duggivalasa was accused of a terror attack on Pakistani politician Siraj Raisani on July 13, 2018 in Mastung, Balochistan, in which around 160 people were killed.

Background

Pakistan had earlier in July 2020 with the support of UNSC permanent member China had moved the 1267 Al Qaida sanctions committee to list two Indians as global terrorists after accusing them of being conducting terror attacks in Peshawar and Balochistan.

According to India, these actions by Pakistan relay that it is trying to hit back at India for getting JeM Chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist under the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee in May 2019.