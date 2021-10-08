Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani tops list, Gautam Adani second- Check full list of India's richest people
Forbes India Rich List 2021: While most of India's rich gained wealth during 2021, four pharma billionaires saw a fall in their wealth including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy Family from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma's P.V. Ramprasad Reddy and Lupin's Gupta Family.
Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes India Rich List 2021 for the 14th year in a row since 2008 with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Gautam Adani is ranked second with a net worth of $74.8 billion, followed by Shiv Nadar at 3rd place with $31 billion.
As per Forbes India Rich List 2021, India's richest people have increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. India's 100 richest people are now worth $775 billion.
The other rich whose wealth declined during the pandemic include Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal, Anil Agarwal from Vedanta Resources and P.P. Reddy from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.
Forbes India Rich List 2021: India's Top 10 Richest People
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Net Worth (In $ Billion)
|
Company
|1
|Mukesh Ambani
|92.7
|Reliance Industries
|2
|Gautam Adani
|74.8
|Adani Ports & SEZ
|3
|Shiv Nadar
|31
|HCL Technologies
|4
|Radhakishan Damani
|29.4
|Avenue Supermarts
|5
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|19
|Serum Institute of India
|6
|Lakshmi Mittal
|18.8
|ArcelorMittal
|7
|Savitri Jindal
|18
|O.P. Jindal Group
|8
|Uday Kotak
|16.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|9
|Pallonji Mistry
|16.4
|Shapoorji Pallonji Group
|10
|Kumar Birla
|15.8
|Aditya Birla Group
New Entrants into India's 100 richest people list
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Net Worth (In $ Billion)
|
Company
|57
|Inder Jaisinghani
|3.6
|Polycab India
|87
|Arvind Lal
|2.55
|Dr Lal PathLabs
|93
|Ashok Boob
|2.3
|Clean Science and Technology
|97
|Deepak Mehta
|2.05
|Deepak Nitrite
|99
|Bajranglal Taparia
|1.94
|Supreme Industries
|100
|Yogesh Kothari
|1.94
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
Source: Forbes India