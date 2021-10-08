Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani tops list, Gautam Adani second- Check full list of India's richest people

Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes India Rich List 2021 for the 14th year in a row since 2008 with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Gautam Adani is ranked second with a net worth of $74.8 billion, followed by Shiv Nadar at 3rd place with $31 billion.

As per Forbes India Rich List 2021, India's richest people have increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. India's 100 richest people are now worth $775 billion.

While most of India's rich gained wealth during 2021, four pharma billionaires saw a fall in their wealth including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy Family from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma's P.V. Ramprasad Reddy and Lupin's Gupta Family.

The other rich whose wealth declined during the pandemic include Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal, Anil Agarwal from Vedanta Resources and P.P. Reddy from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

Forbes India Rich List 2021: India's Top 10 Richest People

Rank Name Net Worth (In $ Billion) Company 1 Mukesh Ambani 92.7 Reliance Industries 2 Gautam Adani 74.8 Adani Ports & SEZ 3 Shiv Nadar 31 HCL Technologies 4 Radhakishan Damani 29.4 Avenue Supermarts 5 Cyrus Poonawalla 19 Serum Institute of India 6 Lakshmi Mittal 18.8 ArcelorMittal 7 Savitri Jindal 18 O.P. Jindal Group 8 Uday Kotak 16.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank 9 Pallonji Mistry 16.4 Shapoorji Pallonji Group 10 Kumar Birla 15.8 Aditya Birla Group

New Entrants into India's 100 richest people list

Rank Name Net Worth (In $ Billion) Company 57 Inder Jaisinghani 3.6 Polycab India 87 Arvind Lal 2.55 Dr Lal PathLabs 93 Ashok Boob 2.3 Clean Science and Technology 97 Deepak Mehta 2.05 Deepak Nitrite 99 Bajranglal Taparia 1.94 Supreme Industries 100 Yogesh Kothari 1.94 Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Source: Forbes India