Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani tops list, Gautam Adani second- Check full list of India's richest people

Forbes India Rich List 2021: While most of India's rich gained wealth during 2021, four pharma billionaires saw a fall in their wealth including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy Family from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma's P.V. Ramprasad Reddy and Lupin's Gupta Family. 

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 11:26 ISTModified On: Oct 8, 2021 11:27 IST
Forbes India Rich List 2021, Source: Forbes
Forbes India Rich List 2021, Source: Forbes

Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes India Rich List 2021 for the 14th year in a row since 2008 with a net worth of $92.7 billion. Gautam Adani is ranked second with a net worth of $74.8 billion, followed by Shiv Nadar at 3rd place with $31 billion. 

As per Forbes India Rich List 2021, India's richest people have increased their cumulative wealth by 50 percent in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. India's 100 richest people are now worth $775 billion. 

While most of India's rich gained wealth during 2021, four pharma billionaires saw a fall in their wealth including Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Reddy Family from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma's P.V. Ramprasad Reddy and Lupin's Gupta Family. 

The other rich whose wealth declined during the pandemic include Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal, Anil Agarwal from Vedanta Resources and P.P. Reddy from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. 

Forbes India Rich List 2021: India's Top 10 Richest People 

Rank

Name

Net Worth (In $ Billion)

Company 
1 Mukesh Ambani 92.7 Reliance Industries
2 Gautam Adani 74.8 Adani Ports & SEZ
3 Shiv Nadar 31 HCL Technologies
4 Radhakishan Damani 29.4 Avenue Supermarts
5 Cyrus Poonawalla 19 Serum Institute of India
6 Lakshmi Mittal 18.8 ArcelorMittal
7 Savitri Jindal 18 O.P. Jindal Group
8 Uday Kotak 16.5 Kotak Mahindra Bank
9 Pallonji Mistry 16.4 Shapoorji Pallonji Group
10 Kumar Birla 15.8 Aditya Birla Group

New Entrants into India's 100 richest people list

Rank

Name

Net Worth (In $ Billion)

Company 
57 Inder Jaisinghani 3.6 Polycab India
87 Arvind Lal 2.55 Dr Lal PathLabs
93 Ashok Boob 2.3 Clean Science and Technology
97 Deepak Mehta 2.05 Deepak Nitrite
99 Bajranglal Taparia 1.94 Supreme Industries
100 Yogesh Kothari 1.94 Alkyl Amines Chemicals

Source: Forbes India

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all