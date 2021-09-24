BS Yediyurappa named best legislator of year 2020-21

Karnataka Legislative Assembly has named former state chief minister BS Yediyurappa as the best legislator of the year 2020-21.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri informed on September 24, 2021 that the state will have the best legislator award for members of the Legislative Assembly from this year in line with the best parliamentarian award given annually in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The best legislator momento was presented to BS Yediyurappa by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who addressed both houses of the Karnataka Legislature on September 24. The Indian National Congress party had boycotted Om Birla’s address.

BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM

BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation from the post of Karnataka Chief Minister on July 26, 2021, ending months of speculation surrounding a leadership change in Karnataka.

His resignation came as his government completed two years in the state. Yediyurappa was the first BJP chief minister in South India. He had served as the 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

He is still a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Shikaripura constituency. He was succeeded by Basavaraj Somappa Bommai, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister S R Bommai, who took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021.

BS Yediyurappa: Background

•BS Yediyurappa is the only politician in Karnataka to have served as the Chief Minister four times and as the leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly three times.

•He is an eight-time MLA from the Shikaripura constituency in Shimoga district in Karnataka. He became the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first time in 2008, leading BJP to its first victory in a South Indian state.

•He resigned in 2011 over a corruption case and was acquitted in 2016. He had left the BJP in 2012 to form his own party- Karnataka Janata Paksha, which was later merged with the BJP in 2014.

•He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the third time on May 17, 2018 but resigned two days later after failing to garner majority support in the Assembly.

•JD(U)'s HD Kumaraswamy then took oath as the Chief Minister but his government lost its majority in July 2019 after the resignation of 17 MLAs.

•Yediyurappa, after proving his majority, took oath yet again as the chief minister of the state. The BJP under his leadership won 12 out of 15 seats in the by-elections, gaining a majority of 117 seats. He resigned from the post on the second anniversary of his fourth term.