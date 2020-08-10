Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Coronavirus. This was confirmed on August 10, 2020.

The former President himself tweeted saying that he tested positive for COVID-19 during a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure. He has requested all those who have come in contact with him during the last week to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Prominent Indian Political Figures who tested positive for COVID-19

Many prominent Indian political figures tested positive for coronavirus infection recently. Some of them include:

Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for COVID-19. The Minister himself tweeted confirming the news on August 2, 2020. The 55-year-old was hospitalised on doctors' advice. He finally tested negative for COVID-19 on August 9, nearly a week after he was admitted.

Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also tested positive for COVID-19 virus on August 2nd. The Chief Minister shared that while he was fine, he was being hospitalised as a precaution on the doctor's recommendation. Yediyurappa is still undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarlilal Purohit also tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2, 2020. The 80-year-old has been in self isolation since July 29th when three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the virus. The governor, however, is asymptomatic and clinically stable.

Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25. The Chief Minister was discharged on August 5 after recovering from the infection. He was, however, advised to stay in home-quarantine and monitor his health for a week.