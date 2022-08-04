Fortune Global 500 List 2022: RIL jumps 51 places to 104th spot, Check Full Fortune 500 Companies in India

Fortune Global 500 List 2022: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped 51 places to be ranked at 104th position in the Fortune Global 500 List 2022. The Fortune 500 companies list 2022 comprises ranking of top 500 companies for the year 2022.

Reliance Industries was ranked at 155th position in Fortune Global 500 List 2021. This year, it has jumped to 104th rank. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is India's highest-ranked private sector company in the Fortune 500 companies list.

Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is ranked at 98th position, is India's highest-ranked company in the Fortune 500 Global List 2022. The debutant public sector company is the only one ranked higher than Reliance Industries Limited in the Fortune Global 500 list 2022.

There are a total of nine Indian companies in the Fortune Global 500 list 2022, including four private sector companies and five public sector companies.

Fortune Global 500 List 2022 Indian Companies

1. Life Insurance Corporation -98

2. Reliance Industries Limited -104

3. Indian Oil Corporation - 142nd

4. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - 190th

5. State Bank of India -236th position

6. Bharat Petroleum -295th position

7. Tata Motors- 370

8. Tata Steel- 435

9. Rajesh Exports- 437

Fortune Global 500 companies list 2022: Top 10 companies

Rank Company Name Revenues Change in Rank Years on Global Rank 1 Walmart $572,754 - 28 2 Amazon $469,822 1 14 3 State Grid $460,616.9 -1 22 4 China National Petroleum $411,692.9 - 22 5 Sinopec Group $401,313.5 - 24 6 Saudi Aramco $400,399.1 8 4 7 Apple $365,817 -1 20 8 Volkswagen $295,819.8 2 28 9 China State Construction Engineering $293,712.4 4 11 10 CVS Health $292,111 -3 27

Fortune Global 500 Indian Companies

Reliance Industries Limited has been featured in Fortune's Global 500 list for the 19th year in a row. RIL has been on the list much longer than the other private sector companies in India.

RIL closed FY 21-22 with record high consolidated revenues worth Rs 792,756 crore, up by 47 percent and an EBITDA of Rs 125,687 crore, which is up by 28.8 percent year-on-year.

What is the Fortune Global 500 List? The Fortune Global 500 list 2022 ranks global companies based on their total revenues achieved for their respective fiscal years that ended on or before March 31, 2022.

