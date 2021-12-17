Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Foundational Literacy Index: West Bengal on top in large states category; check full list of state rankings

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Under Foundational Literacy Index, states have been divided into four categories- large states, small states, Northeast and Union Territories’. The report  ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ will help in establishing an understanding of the overall state of foundational learning across children aged below 10 years. 

Created On: Dec 17, 2021 15:24 IST
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister recently released a report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’. The report on the literacy rate in India is an indicator of literacy among children below the age of 10 years in Indian states that are further divided into different categories. On one hand, in the 'large states category', West Bengal has topped the charts while Bihar is on the bottom, Kerala can be seen on a top spot in the ‘small states category’.

Under Foundational Literacy Index, regions have been divided into four categories- large states, small states, Northeast and Union Territories’. The report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been prepared by the ‘Institute for Competitiveness’ and was released by the ECA to PM.

Foundational Literacy Index 2021 Significance

The ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ will help in establishing an understanding of the overall state of foundational learning across children aged below 10 years in the Indian States and the UTs.

5 pillars of Foundational Literacy Index

The Foundational Literacy Index 2021 includes 5 pillars comprising 41 indictors on the basis of which the states have been ranked for literacy among children. The 5 pillars are-

1. Access to Education

2. Educational Infrastructure

3. Basic Health

4. Governance

5. Learning Outcomes

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: States performed poorly in Governance

The states that have been ranked in the Foundational Literacy Index 2021 have performed most poorly in Governance out of the 5 pillars. More than 50% of the States in India have scored below the National Average, i.e. 28.5 which is the lowest across all the pillars.

While highlighting the significance of literacy in the early stages of life, the government noted that education leads to positive externalities and the quality of education that is imparted during the formative years is particularly significant.

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Large States ranking

State

Score

Rank

West Bengal

59

1

Tamil Nadu

55

2

Maharashtra

53

3

Karnataka

50

4

Gujarat

50

5

Rajasthan

47

6

Madhya Pradesh

39

7

Uttar Pradesh

38

8

Bihar

37

9

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Small States Ranking

State

Score

Rank

Kerala

68

1

Himachal Pradesh

57

2

Punjab

56

3

Uttarakhand

56

4

Haryana

53

5

Goa

51

6

Chhattisgarh

50

7

Andhra Pradesh

50

8

Telangana

46

9

Odisha

46

10

Jharkhand

45

11

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Union Territories Ranking

Union Territories

Score

Rank

Lakshadweep

52.69

1

Delhi

50.74

2

Puducherry

50.08

3

Chandigarh

49.89

4

Jammu and Kashmir

49.16

5

Andaman and Nicobar Island

47.04

6

Dadar and Nagar Havelli

46.83

7

Daman and Dui

43.30

8

Ladakh

35.21

9

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: North Eastern States Ranking

North-Eastern States

Score

Rank

Mizoram

51.64

1

Sikkim

51.14

2

Manipur

50.95

3

Assam

46.55

4

Nagaland

42.47

5

Meghalaya

41.37

6

Tripura

37.18

7

Arunachal Pradesh

36.88

8

 

