Foundational Literacy Index: West Bengal on top in large states category; check full list of state rankings
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Under Foundational Literacy Index, states have been divided into four categories- large states, small states, Northeast and Union Territories’. The report ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ will help in establishing an understanding of the overall state of foundational learning across children aged below 10 years.
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister recently released a report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’. The report on the literacy rate in India is an indicator of literacy among children below the age of 10 years in Indian states that are further divided into different categories. On one hand, in the 'large states category', West Bengal has topped the charts while Bihar is on the bottom, Kerala can be seen on a top spot in the ‘small states category’.
Under Foundational Literacy Index, regions have been divided into four categories- large states, small states, Northeast and Union Territories’. The report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been prepared by the ‘Institute for Competitiveness’ and was released by the ECA to PM.
Great news for West Bengal!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2021
We have secured the top rank among larger states on the 'Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index'.
I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!https://t.co/BQPNUiQX9r
Foundational Literacy Index 2021 Significance
The ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ will help in establishing an understanding of the overall state of foundational learning across children aged below 10 years in the Indian States and the UTs.
5 pillars of Foundational Literacy Index
The Foundational Literacy Index 2021 includes 5 pillars comprising 41 indictors on the basis of which the states have been ranked for literacy among children. The 5 pillars are-
1. Access to Education
2. Educational Infrastructure
3. Basic Health
4. Governance
5. Learning Outcomes
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: States performed poorly in Governance
The states that have been ranked in the Foundational Literacy Index 2021 have performed most poorly in Governance out of the 5 pillars. More than 50% of the States in India have scored below the National Average, i.e. 28.5 which is the lowest across all the pillars.
While highlighting the significance of literacy in the early stages of life, the government noted that education leads to positive externalities and the quality of education that is imparted during the formative years is particularly significant.
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Large States ranking
|
State
|
Score
|
Rank
|
West Bengal
|
59
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55
|
2
|
Maharashtra
|
53
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
50
|
4
|
Gujarat
|
50
|
5
|
Rajasthan
|
47
|
6
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
39
|
7
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
38
|
8
|
Bihar
|
37
|
9
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Small States Ranking
|
State
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Kerala
|
68
|
1
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
57
|
2
|
Punjab
|
56
|
3
|
Uttarakhand
|
56
|
4
|
Haryana
|
53
|
5
|
Goa
|
51
|
6
|
Chhattisgarh
|
50
|
7
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
50
|
8
|
Telangana
|
46
|
9
|
Odisha
|
46
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
45
|
11
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Union Territories Ranking
|
Union Territories
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Lakshadweep
|
52.69
|
1
|
Delhi
|
50.74
|
2
|
Puducherry
|
50.08
|
3
|
Chandigarh
|
49.89
|
4
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
49.16
|
5
|
Andaman and Nicobar Island
|
47.04
|
6
|
Dadar and Nagar Havelli
|
46.83
|
7
|
Daman and Dui
|
43.30
|
8
|
Ladakh
|
35.21
|
9
Foundational Literacy Index 2021: North Eastern States Ranking
|
North-Eastern States
|
Score
|
Rank
|
Mizoram
|
51.64
|
1
|
Sikkim
|
51.14
|
2
|
Manipur
|
50.95
|
3
|
Assam
|
46.55
|
4
|
Nagaland
|
42.47
|
5
|
Meghalaya
|
41.37
|
6
|
Tripura
|
37.18
|
7
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
36.88
|
8