Foundational Literacy Index: West Bengal on top in large states category; check full list of state rankings

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: The Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister recently released a report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’. The report on the literacy rate in India is an indicator of literacy among children below the age of 10 years in Indian states that are further divided into different categories. On one hand, in the 'large states category', West Bengal has topped the charts while Bihar is on the bottom, Kerala can be seen on a top spot in the ‘small states category’.

Under Foundational Literacy Index, regions have been divided into four categories- large states, small states, Northeast and Union Territories’. The report on the ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been prepared by the ‘Institute for Competitiveness’ and was released by the ECA to PM.

Great news for West Bengal!



We have secured the top rank among larger states on the 'Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Index'.



I congratulate all teachers, guardians & members of our Education Department for this outstanding achievement!https://t.co/BQPNUiQX9r — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 17, 2021

Foundational Literacy Index 2021 Significance

The ‘Index on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ will help in establishing an understanding of the overall state of foundational learning across children aged below 10 years in the Indian States and the UTs.

5 pillars of Foundational Literacy Index

The Foundational Literacy Index 2021 includes 5 pillars comprising 41 indictors on the basis of which the states have been ranked for literacy among children. The 5 pillars are-

1. Access to Education

2. Educational Infrastructure

3. Basic Health

4. Governance

5. Learning Outcomes

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: States performed poorly in Governance

The states that have been ranked in the Foundational Literacy Index 2021 have performed most poorly in Governance out of the 5 pillars. More than 50% of the States in India have scored below the National Average, i.e. 28.5 which is the lowest across all the pillars.

While highlighting the significance of literacy in the early stages of life, the government noted that education leads to positive externalities and the quality of education that is imparted during the formative years is particularly significant.

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Large States ranking

State Score Rank West Bengal 59 1 Tamil Nadu 55 2 Maharashtra 53 3 Karnataka 50 4 Gujarat 50 5 Rajasthan 47 6 Madhya Pradesh 39 7 Uttar Pradesh 38 8 Bihar 37 9

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Small States Ranking

State Score Rank Kerala 68 1 Himachal Pradesh 57 2 Punjab 56 3 Uttarakhand 56 4 Haryana 53 5 Goa 51 6 Chhattisgarh 50 7 Andhra Pradesh 50 8 Telangana 46 9 Odisha 46 10 Jharkhand 45 11

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: Union Territories Ranking

Union Territories Score Rank Lakshadweep 52.69 1 Delhi 50.74 2 Puducherry 50.08 3 Chandigarh 49.89 4 Jammu and Kashmir 49.16 5 Andaman and Nicobar Island 47.04 6 Dadar and Nagar Havelli 46.83 7 Daman and Dui 43.30 8 Ladakh 35.21 9

Foundational Literacy Index 2021: North Eastern States Ranking