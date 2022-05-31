French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Matwe Middelkoop create History, reach first Grand Slam Men’s doubles Semi-Final in 7 years

French Open 2022 Men's Doubles Semi Final: India's Rohan Bopanna reached his first Grand Slam Men's Doubles semifinal in seven years after he along with his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop beat Llyod Glasspool and Henri Heliovaara in the men's doubles quarterfinals of French Open 2022 on May 30th. Bopanna and Matwe beat the British-Finnish pair by 4-6 6-4 7-6 (3) in a hard-fought contest.

Rohan Bopanna had last reached the men's doubles semifinals of a major tennis event at the 2015 Wimbledon Championships when he along with Romania's Florin Mergea had lost against Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau after a tough five-setter.

Boooppssss 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 yeaahhh .. no on deserves it more 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well done boys @rohanbopanna @Mside83 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 30, 2022

The 42-year-old along with his 38-year-old teammate will face the 12th seeded Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Roger in the French Open 2022 Men's Doubles Semi-Finals on June 2, 2022. This will be Bopanna’s first semi-final appearance at the French Open and his first Grand Slam semi-final since Wimbledon 2015.

Important Facts Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna has made it to a Grand Slam men's doubles semi-final only three times in his career before, twice at Wimbledon ( 2013 and 2015) and once in the final of the 2010 US Open. Rohan Bopanna is the last Indian tennis player to win a Grand Slam title after he along with his mixed doubles partner, Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski won the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017. Leander Paes is the last Indian tennis player to win a Grand Slam men's doubles trophy after he won the 2013 US Open along with Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic.

READ ALSO: FIH World Rankings 2022: India slips to fourth, women team rises to 6th position; Check full FIH World Hockey Rankings

Other Results of Indian players at French Open 2022

Women's Doubles: Sania Mirza along with her partner Lucie Hradecka booked their place in the last 16 of the women's doubles tournament at French Open after a straight-set win over Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan.Mirza and Hradecka will now face J Pegula and C Gauff in the third round of the French Open on May 31, 2022.

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Bopanna and Andreja Klepac had sealed their place in the second round of the mixed doubles event at the French Open 2022 after beating Asia Muhammad and Lloyd Glasspool in the first round. However, the pair lost against G Escobar and L Hradecka in the second round on May 29th.