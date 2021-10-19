Fruitful meeting, says EAM Jaishankar after talks with counterparts from US, Israel & UAE

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with foreign ministers of Israel, UAE and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken virtually on October 19, 2021.

Dr. S Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting, "A fruitful 1st meeting with Israeli APM & FM Yair Lapid, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan & US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up."

What was the agenda?

The Foreign Ministers and Secretary Blinken discussed expanding economic & political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation, and increasing maritime security.

The Ministers also discussed how to support global public health in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and expand people to people ties in technology and science.

The four ministers also held a discussion on possibilities for joint infrastructure projects in the fields of technology, transportation, maritime security, trade and economics and additional joint projects.

During the talks, Secretary Blinken reiterated Biden Administration’s support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration in the region and globally.

The Abraham Accords was signed by Israel, UAE and the US in August 2020 to normalise ties between Israel and the UAE. India had welcomed the agreement, saying it has always been a supporter of peace and stability in our extended neighbourhood.

Jaishankar's statement

In a brief statement, Dr S Jaishankar said "three of you are among the closest relationships we have, if not the closest". He further agreed with Secretary Blinken that this kind of a forum could work much better than three different bilateral engagements and emphasised that it would be helpful if they could agree on some practical things to work upon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted saying, "Today, I met with Israeli Foreign Minister, Indian Foreign Minister and Emirati Foreign Minister about shared issues of concern in the region and globally, and the importance of expanding our economic and political collaboration."

Background

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to Israel at the invitation of Israel's Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

During the visit, he held productive talks with Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid that covered a wide range of regional and global issues.