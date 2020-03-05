Gairsain to be summer capital of Uttarakhand, announces CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Gairsain in News: The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat made a major announcement during the Uttarakhand budget session on March 04, 2020. The CM declared Gairsain as the summer capital of Uttarakhand during the budget session. CM said that Dehradun doesn’t serve the status of Uttarakhand’s permanent capital now Gairsain will serve the purpose and issue of permanent state capital will be solved.

In 2017, BJP had promised in its manifesto to declare Garsain as the summer capital of Uttarakhand. The people of the state gave a bumper 57 seats to the BJP in the assembly elections. No other political party was able to get so many seats in the history of Uttarakhand’s politics.

Gairsain as Summer Capital

CM Rawat announced during the budget session to make Gairsain the summer capital of the Uttarakhad. He announced this at the end of the budget session held in the Gairsain assembly. CM Rawat said that this announcement has been dedicated to the struggle of thousands of women, men and people involved in the struggle of the Uttarakhand.

About Gairsain

The name Gairsain is derived from local language Gair (at some depth) and Sain (rolling plains). In 1960, Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali proposed Gairsain as the capital state of Uttarakhand. The district of Garhwal came into existence after being separated from the Kumaon District. In 1992, Uttarakhand Kranti Dal declared Gairsain as the capital of Uttarakhand. The state government has given a status of Nagar Panchayat to Gairsain in 2015-16.