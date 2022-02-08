Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person

Adani Group founder and billionaire Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person, ranks 10th among the wealthiest people of the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index on February 8, 2022.

Adani overtook Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani to be ranked among the top 10 wealthiest persons of the world. He is ranked 10th with a net worth of $88.5B, while Mukesh Ambani is ranked 11th with $87.9B, as per the Bloomberg index.

Adani has seen his personal fortune rise by almost $12bn in the past year. He leapfrogged to enter the list of the world's top 10 richest people, while Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg slipped down to 13th place after losing nearly $30bn of his personal fortune.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: World's Top 15 Richest People

Rank Name Total Net Worth Country 1 Elon Musk $235B US 2 Jeff Bezos $183B US 3 Bernard Arnault $168B France 4 Bill Gates $129B US 5 Larry Page $124B US 6 Sergey Brin $119B US 7 Warren Buffet $115B US 8 Steve Ballmer $108B US 9 Larry Ellison $99.5B US 10 Gautam Adani $88.5B India 11 Mukesh Ambani $87.9B India 12 Changpeng Zhao $86B Canada 13 Mark Zuckerberg $85B US 14 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $84.3B France 15 Zhong Shanshan $75.1B China

Bloomberg Index 2022: Top 10 richest people in India