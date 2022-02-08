Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person
Adani Group founder and billionaire Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person, ranks 10th among the wealthiest people of the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Adani overtook Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani to be ranked among the top 10 wealthiest persons of the world. He is ranked 10th with a net worth of $88.5B, while Mukesh Ambani is ranked 11th with $87.9B, as per the Bloomberg index.
Adani has seen his personal fortune rise by almost $12bn in the past year. He leapfrogged to enter the list of the world's top 10 richest people, while Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg slipped down to 13th place after losing nearly $30bn of his personal fortune.
Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: World's Top 15 Richest People
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total Net Worth
|
Country
|
1
|
Elon Musk
|
$235B
|
US
|
2
|
Jeff Bezos
|
$183B
|
US
|
3
|
Bernard Arnault
|
$168B
|
France
|
4
|
Bill Gates
|
$129B
|
US
|
5
|
Larry Page
|
$124B
|
US
|
6
|
Sergey Brin
|
$119B
|
US
|
7
|
Warren Buffet
|
$115B
|
US
|
8
|
Steve Ballmer
|
$108B
|
US
|
9
|
Larry Ellison
|
$99.5B
|
US
|
10
|
Gautam Adani
|
$88.5B
|
India
|
11
|
Mukesh Ambani
|
$87.9B
|
India
|
12
|
Changpeng Zhao
|
$86B
|
Canada
|
13
|
Mark Zuckerberg
|
$85B
|
US
|
14
|
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers
|
$84.3B
|
France
|
15
|
Zhong Shanshan
|
$75.1B
|
China
Bloomberg Index 2022: Top 10 richest people in India
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Total Net Worth
|
10
|
Gautam Adani
|
$88.5B
|
11
|
Mukesh Ambani
|
$87.9B
|
38
|
Azim Premji
|
$33.8B
|
50
|
Shiv Nadar
|
$29.0B
|
75
|
Radhakishan Damani
|
$21.6 B
|
117
|
Cyrus Poonawalla
|
$16.5B
|
122
|
Dilip Shanghvi
|
$15.7B
|
133
|
Uday Kotak
|
$15.2B
|
150
|
Savitri Jindal
|
$13.5B
|
155
|
Kumar Birla
|
$13.3B
