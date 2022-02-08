JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person

Adani Group founder and billionaire Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person, ranks 10th among the wealthiest people of the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Created On: Feb 8, 2022 15:33 IST
Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani 
Gautam Adani becomes Asia’s richest person, overtakes Mukesh Ambani 

Adani Group founder and billionaire Gautam Adani has become Asia's richest person, ranks 10th among the wealthiest people of the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index on February 8, 2022. 

Adani overtook Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani to be ranked among the top 10 wealthiest persons of the world. He is ranked 10th with a net worth of $88.5B, while Mukesh Ambani is ranked 11th with $87.9B, as per the Bloomberg index.

Adani has seen his personal fortune rise by almost $12bn in the past year. He leapfrogged to enter the list of the world's top 10 richest people, while Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg slipped down to 13th place after losing nearly $30bn of his personal fortune.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2022: World's Top 15 Richest People 

Rank

Name

Total Net Worth

Country

1

Elon Musk

$235B

US

2

Jeff Bezos

$183B

US

3

Bernard Arnault

$168B

France

4

Bill Gates

$129B

US

5

Larry Page

$124B

US

6

Sergey Brin

$119B

US

7

Warren Buffet

$115B

US

8

Steve Ballmer

$108B

US

9

Larry Ellison

$99.5B

US

10

Gautam Adani

$88.5B

India

11

Mukesh Ambani

$87.9B

India

12

Changpeng Zhao

$86B

Canada

13

Mark Zuckerberg

$85B

US

14

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers

$84.3B

France

15

Zhong Shanshan

$75.1B

China

Bloomberg Index 2022: Top 10 richest people in India

Rank

Name

Total Net Worth

10

Gautam Adani

$88.5B

11

Mukesh Ambani

$87.9B

38

Azim Premji

$33.8B

50

Shiv Nadar

$29.0B

75

Radhakishan Damani

$21.6 B

117

Cyrus Poonawalla

$16.5B

122

Dilip Shanghvi

$15.7B

133

Uday Kotak

$15.2B

150

Savitri Jindal

$13.5B

155

Kumar Birla

$13.3B

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all