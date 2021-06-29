Goa becomes first rabies-free state in the country: CM Pramod Sawant

The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said on June 23, 2021, that the state has not reported a single rabies case in the last three years, making Goa the first rabies-free state in India.

The task of rabies control has been carried out by the Mission Rabies Project. It is being run through a Central Government grant.

According to the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, the Mission Rabies Project has been doing a lot of work with all the political leaders and panchayats. Because of the awareness created regarding rabies, the state was able to achieve the target.

Goa becomes Rabies Free State in India: CM @DrPramodPSawant pic.twitter.com/u5WHE6dlrG — CMO Goa (@goacm) June 23, 2021

How Goa became the first rabies-free state?

Goa’s Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant while talking about the latest achievement after a Cabinet Meeting informed-

• The state has now achieved 5,40,593 vaccinations against rabies in dogs.

• The government has also educated nearly a lakh people in dog bite prevention across Goa.

• 24-hour rabies surveillance has been set up involving an emergency hotline as well as a rapid response team for the dog bite victims.

About Mission Rabies Project:

Mission Rabies is a charity which was initially founded as an initiative by the Worldwide Veterinary Services.

It is a UK-based charity group that assists animals. Mission Rabies Project has a One Health approach that is driven by the research to eliminate dog bite transmitted rabies.

It was launched in September 2013 with a mission to vaccinate 50,000 dogs against rabies in India. The team of mission rabies has since then vaccinated 9,68,287 dogs.

The organization has also worked in various states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa, Goa, Rajasthan, and Assam.

What is Rabies and what causes it?

It is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans as well as in other mammals. Early symptoms of the disease can include tingling at the site of the exposure and fever.

These symptoms are further followed by one or more of the following symptoms such as violent movements, vomiting, nausea, uncontrolled excitement, confusion, an inability to move parts of the body, confusion.

Rabies is caused by Iyssaviruses, including the Australian bat Iyssavirus and rabies virus and it is spread when an infected animal scratches or bites a human or any other animal. Globally, dogs are the most common animal involved in spreading the disease.

Rabies causes around 56,000 deaths every year globally and more than 95% of human deaths from rabies occur in Africa and Asia. About 40% of deaths due to rabies occur in children under the age of 15.