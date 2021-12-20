Good Governance week 2021 observed from December 20-26

Good Governance week 2021: The central government is celebrating Good Governance week from December 20 to December 26, 2021. This was informed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG). The nationwide campaign has been launched for redressal of public grievances and improvising service delivery, especially in rural areas.

The DARPG will convene various events to celebrate the week from December 20-26 in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development and Ministry of External Affairs.

The events include the launch of a nationwide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery, titled "Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur". It would also include the inauguration of the Exhibition on Good Governance Practices. The other events include Ease of Living and Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden, Experience Sharing Workshop by DARPG on Best Practices and Mission Karmayogi - The Path Ahead.

Good Governance week theme

The theme of Good Governance week is -“Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” and it aims to take good governance to the rural areas. A film titled “Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur” will also be screened during the week.

Good Governance Week Portal will also be launched during the occasion and all district collectors of states and union territories will be given access to the online portal to upload and share the progress and achievements. The activities that are to be taken up by the districts of all states and UTs during the Good Governance Weeks include-

-Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur" campaign-- Organize special camps/events at Tehsil Headquarters/Panchayat Samitis

-Redressal of pending backlog public grievances in CPGRAMS

-Updation of Citizen Charters

-Redressal of public grievances in the State portals

-Disposal of applications under Improving Service Delivery

-Adopt Best Good Governance practices and share requisite pictures on the portal

-Share one success story per district on the resolution of public grievances on the portal

Good Governance week

Good Governance week is observed to celebrate the strides made by India in promoting citizen-centric governance and improving service delivery in line with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of progressive India. The series of programmes planned during the week will aim to highlight various good governance initiatives taken by the Centre.

The Good Governance week will conclude with the Good Governance Day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan on December 25. Over 700 district collectors are expected to take part in the campaign and visit Tehsil or Panchayat Samiti Headquarters for providing timely grievance redressal and improve service delivery.