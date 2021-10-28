Google Doodle celebrates 161st birth anniversary of Father of Judo Kano Jigoro

Google Doodle on October 28 is celebrating Japan’s 'Father of Judo' Professor Kano Jigoro on his 161st birthday with a doodle. Google has paid tribute to Kano Jigoro with a Google Doodle for not only inventing martial art but using it as a sport to bring together people on the grounds of justice, safety, courtesy, and modesty. The Google Doodle of Kano Jigoro has been created by Los Angeles-based illustrator Cynthia Cheng.

The Google Doodle is honoring Kano Jigoro on his 161st birthday on October 28 is showing multiple animated slides to show the life of Jigoro and his work where he is shown to be teaching his students the values in life while they master the martial art.

Who was Kano Jigoro?

Born on October 28, 1860, in Mikage, Kano Jigoro at the age of 11 moved to Tokyo with his father to start working on his strength.

Though Jigoro was known as a child prodigy in school but often faced adversity. Therefore, initially, he expressed interest to study the martial art of Jujutsu and eventually found a Jujutsu master and former samurai Fukuda Hachinosuke who taught him the Jujutsu art while Jigoro was studying at Tokyo University.

How was Judo invented?

During a Jujutsu sparring match, Jigoro invented a western wrestling move to bring a much larger opponent to the mat and that was how Judo was born. Jigoro removed the most dangerous techniques used in Jujutsu to create Judo.

Judo was invented as a safe and cooperative sport that was based on Jigoro’s personal philosophy of Seiryoku-Zenyo (maximum efficient use of energy) and Jita-Kyoei (mutual prosperity of self and others).

In 1882, Jigoro opened his own martial arts gym (dojo) known as the Kodokan Judo Institute in Tokyo. In 1893, Jigoro welcomed women into Judo sport.

In 1909, Jigoro became the 1st Asian member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In 1960, Judo was approved as an official Olympic sport.

The name Judo translates to ‘the gentle way’. The sport is based on values such as courtesy, justice, modesty, and safety. Jigoro saw Judo as the martial art of Judo as a means to bring people together while bringing the opponents to the mat during the sport.