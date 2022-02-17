Google Doodle pays tribute to Michiaki Takahashi- World's First Chickenpox Vaccine Developer

Michiaki Takahashi Google Doodle: Google Doodle commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of Japanese virologist Dr Michiaki Takahashi on February 17, 2022. Takahashi developed the world's first vaccine against chickenpox.

The Google Doodle is illustrated by Japan-based guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi. The Google Doodle shows Takahashi at work, using a microscope for his study and putting a band-aid on a child’s arm.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Japanese virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi 🔬



After his son suffered a severe case of chickenpox, Dr. Takahashi developed the 1st chickenpox vaccine—which today helps prevent millions of cases a year!



🎨 @tatsurokiuchi → https://t.co/F4LlD6THUZ pic.twitter.com/pcOMbf7xBJ — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 17, 2022

About Michiaki Takahashi

• Michiaki Takahashi was born on February 17, 1928 in Osaka, Japan.

• He got his medical degree from Osaka University. He later got the opportunity to work as a researcher at the Research Institute for Microbial Disease at Osaka University in 1959. He studied polio viruses and measles at the institute.

• He later got a research fellowship at Baylor College in the United States in 1963.

• His son developed a serious bout of chickenpox while he was away.

• This led Takahashi to turn his expertise towards effectively combatting the highly transmissible and infectious disease upon his return to Japan in 1965.

• He developed the world's first chickenpox vaccine named "Oka" in early 1974. The lifesaving vaccine has been utilized in over 80 countries over the years and has been administered to millions of children around the world.

• Takahashi was appointed as the director of the Microbial Disease Study Group at Osaka University in 1994.

• He held the position until his retirement. He passed away in Osaka on December 16, 2013 after suffering a cardiac arrest.