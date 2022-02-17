JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Google Doodle pays tribute to Michiaki Takahashi- World's First Chickenpox Vaccine Developer

Michiaki Takahashi developed the world's first chickenpox vaccine named "Oka" in early 1974. The lifesaving vaccine has been administered to millions of children around the world.

Created On: Feb 17, 2022 13:09 ISTModified On: Feb 17, 2022 16:22 IST
Michiaki Takahashi Google Doodle: Google Doodle commemorated the 94th birth anniversary of Japanese virologist Dr Michiaki Takahashi on February 17, 2022. Takahashi developed the world's first vaccine against chickenpox. 

The Google Doodle is illustrated by Japan-based guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi. The Google Doodle shows Takahashi at work, using a microscope for his study and putting a band-aid on a child’s arm.

About Michiaki Takahashi 

•  Michiaki Takahashi was born on February 17, 1928 in Osaka, Japan. 

•  He got his medical degree from Osaka University. He later got the opportunity to work as a researcher at the Research Institute for Microbial Disease at Osaka University in 1959. He studied polio viruses and measles at the institute.

•  He later got a research fellowship at Baylor College in the United States in 1963.

•  His son developed a serious bout of chickenpox while he was away. 

•  This led Takahashi to turn his expertise towards effectively combatting the highly transmissible and infectious disease upon his return to Japan in 1965.

•  He developed the world's first chickenpox vaccine named "Oka" in early 1974. The lifesaving vaccine has been utilized in over 80 countries over the years and has been administered to millions of children around the world.

•  Takahashi was appointed as the director of the Microbial Disease Study Group at Osaka University in 1994. 

•  He held the position until his retirement. He passed away in Osaka on December 16, 2013 after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

World's first Chickenpox vaccine

Michiaki Takahashi cultured live but weakened chickenpox viruses in animal and human tissue to make the world's first chickenpox vaccine. Within five years of development, the vaccine was ready for clinical trials. 

Takahashi developed the world's first vaccine targeting the varicella virus that causes chickenpox. The vaccine was subjected to rigorous research and was proven to be extremely effective. 

The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases began the rollout of the vaccine in 1986 as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization. 

The vaccine helped prevent millions of chickenpox cases every year.

 

FAQ

What was the name of the world's first chickenpox vaccine?

The world's first chickenpox vaccine was named "Oka".

Which year was the world's first chickenpox vaccine rolled out?

The Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases began the rollout of the vaccine in 1986 as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization.

Who is Michiaki Takahashi?

Dr Michiaki Takahashi is a Japanese virologist who developed the world's first vaccine against chickenpox.

