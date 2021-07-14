Google Meet puts a time limit on group video calls – All you need to know

Google has put a 60-minutes limit on Google Meet group video calls with three or more participants for free users with personal Gmail accounts.

Google in September 2020 had lifted the time cap on Google Meet duration amid the pandemic and extended it to June 2021 but now the tech giant has reinstated the 60-minute time limit.

“At 55 minutes, everyone gets a notification that the call is about to end,” said Google. The host can upgrade their Google account to extend the call.

Who will be affected by the time limit on Google Meet group calls?

•The 60-minute time limit on Google Meet group video calls are applicable on calls with three or more participants.

Are one-on-one Google Meet calls still free?

•One-on-one calls on Google Meet will still be free and can continue upto 24 hours, applicable for both free and enterprise accounts.

How to upgrade to keep unlimited Google Meet calls?

•Users who want to upgrade to paid Google Workspace subscription can go through the Google Meet Help website to learn more about upgrading their Google account.

What are the charges of upgrading Google account?

•The upgradation of the Google account will be charged at $7.99 (approximately Rs 740) per month for Workspace Individual tier that is currently available only in five countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Japan, and Mexico.

•Once upgraded, users can conduct Google Meet calls upto 24 hours.

How to start a meeting with Google Meet free account?

•One can create a Google account for free from the sign-up page and start or join a meeting with your Gmail ID.

•Users with a Personal Google account are allowed to have 100 participants in a Google Meet call, as per Google.