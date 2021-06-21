Government appoints Aashish Chandorkar as Director at India’s WTO mission

Ahead of the World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) ministerial conference in 2021, the Government of India has appointed a private person Aashish Chandorkar as ‘Counsellor’ in India’s Permanent Mission in WTO for 3 years.

For the very first time, a private person has been appointed at the Mission. Aashish Chandorkar is the director of Bengaluru-based policy think tank Smahi Foundation of Policy and Research.

The Department of Commerce through an official order informed that Aashish Chandorkar, a private person, has been appointed to the post of Counselor, Permanent Mission of India (PMI), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva (at DS/Director level) for a period of 3 years.

Who is Aashish Chandorkar?

• Aashish Chandorkar currently heads the India consulting arm of a global technology firm.

• Chandorkar, a management consultant with experience of over 21 years, has worked in global firms heading business and technology transformation projects for clients across geographies and industries.

• He is also a co-founder of Smahi Foundation of Public Policy and Research which focuses on the intersection of entrepreneurship, governance, and technology.

• Recently, Chandorkar authored a report on the Indian metro system and analyzed the growth story of metros in Indian cities as well as the implementation lessons that can be taken from the previous projects.

World Trade Organisation:

• WTO is a 164-member multilateral body dealing with global trade.

• It is an intergovernmental trade organization that regulates and facilitates international trade between nations.

• The World Trade Organisation officially commenced operations on January 1, 1995, in accordance with the 1994 Marrakesh Agreement, this replacing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATTE) that was established in 1948.

• It is the world’s largest economic trade organization which represents over 96% of global trade and global Gross Domestic Product.

• India has been a member of the World Trade Organisation since 1995.