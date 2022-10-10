Government approves making of new weapon system branch in IAF

The government approved the creation of the New Weapon System branch in the Indian Air Force. The announcement was made by the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on October 8, 2022.

VR Chaudhary said that this was the first time a new operational branch has been created in the Indian Air Force, since Independence. He announced the news in Chandigarh at the Air Force Day parade.

Government has approved the creation of a Weapon System Branch for Officers in the #IAF. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created.#IndianAirForce @IAF_MCC @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/2vvoqCkmeM — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 8, 2022

New weapon System branch in IAF: Significance

The weapon system branch will boost the war-fighting capability of the Indian Air Force. It would also encompass operators in four specialized streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft, Surface-to-Air missiles, and Weapon System Operators in twin-multi-crew aircraft. The creation of a weapon system branch would also entail the unification of all weapon system operators under one entity. It will also be responsible for various weapon systems in the Indian Air Force and result in savings of Rs 3,400 crore.

What is a weapon System branch?

A weapon system is a combination of one or more weapons with related equipment, services, materials, personnel and means of delivery and deployment necessary for self-sufficiency. This is the fourth branch of the Indian Air Force. The three existing branches are a technical branch, a ground duties branch and a flying branch. Four sub-streams have been established including flying, remote, surface and intelligence. The remote stream will look after drones and aircraft sans pilots. The flying stream will handle multi-crew and twin-seat aircraft system operators. The surface stream will check the missiles and similar weapon systems. And the intelligence sub-stream will examine intelligence, information and other allied information.

Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force is the air arm force of India. Its aircraft assets rank third among the air forces of the world. IAF was established officially on October 8, 1932. Its primary mission is to safeguard Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict.

