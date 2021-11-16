Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Government decides to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17, to benefit Sikh Pilgrims

The reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan ahead of Gurupurab. 

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 17:21 IST
The Union Home Amit Shah announced on November 16, 2021, that in a major decision, PM Modi-led government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17. The Corridor was closed by the Government in March 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While announcing the news via Twitter, the Home Minister said, “In a major decision, that will benefit a large number of Sikh Pilgrims, PM Modi government has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, November 17. This decision reflects immense reverence of the Modi Government towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh Community.”

He further added, “The nation is all set to celebrate the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 19 and I am sure that PM Modi government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will further boost the joy and happiness across country.”

Why reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is significant?

The reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will assist thousands of devotees, largely Sikhs, to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan before the Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19, 2021.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

The visa-free 4.7-kilometer-long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor had become operational in 2019 and it was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Alternatively, the devotees have been visiting the shrine going via the Attari-Wagah border which requires a visa.

COVID-19 restrictions to be in place

Reportedly, COVID-19 restrictions will be put in place after the reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, including the social distancing, RT-PCR tests within 72 hours, double vaccination and the numbers of visitors may also be restricted.

Pakistan, last week, had urged the Government of India to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and allow the Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Sahib.

Background

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, India and Pakistan had signed an agreement on October 24, 2019, on the modalities for the operationalization of the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor at Zero Point, International boundary, Dera Baba Nanak.

