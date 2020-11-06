Government issues SOPs for re-opening Art Galleries, Museums and Galleries from November 10

The Culture Ministry has issued the SOPs- Standard Operating Procedures to re-open Exhibitions, Art Galleries and Museums from November 10, 2020, on the preventive measures to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The Ministry while announcing the decision stated that the government has decided to re-open all the exhibitions, museums, and art galleries so that the public can once again enjoy exploring India’s rich cultural heritage.

Earlier, all the museums, art galleries, and exhibitions were closed by the government on March 17, 2020, in the light of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic.

Guidelines to re-open Museums, Art Galleries, and Exhibitions: Highlights

• The guidelines issued by the Culture Ministry contain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that must be followed by the management of art galleries, museums, and exhibitions as well as the visitors of these places.

• Detailed guidelines have also been issued for the purchase of tickets, adequate cleaning, and ensuring the safety of staff and visitors at exhibitions, art galleries, and museums.

• It has also been clarified that no art-galleries or museums will reopen inside the containment zones.

• The State and UTs can also consider proposing additional safety measures as per their field assessment.

• The visitors to the places have to strictly follow social distancing and wearing face masks. There must also be a provision for hand wash or sanitizer and thermal screening.

Precautions while resuming the normal:

As per the ministry, COVID-19 has hit the various art sectors and museums across the world. However, as the art galleries and museums slowly resume their operations and re-open their premises, it has become extremely essential that comprehensive guidelines are laid down to prevent the COVID-19 transmission and for ensuring the safety of visitors and staff.